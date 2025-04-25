Patriots OL Will Campbell: ‘Excited’ to Join New England
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — While the New England Patriots selection of LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell with the fourth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft may not have been shocking, it certainly provided its share of excitement.
Shortly after the announcement of his being chosen by the Pats, Campbell was all smiles as he embraced league commissioner Roger Goodell — moments thereafter displaying his symbolic Patriot Blue jersey. For the Monroe, Louisiana native, calling Foxborough, Massachusetts home is a dream come true.
“This is where I wanted to be since the start,” Campbell told reporters via introductory video conference on Thursday. “[Patriots executive vice president of player personnel] Eliot Wolf came to my practice in probably Week 5 of the season, and I told him this is where I wanted to be.”
Campbell arrives in New England with quite the impressive resume. Last season, the 21-year-old won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the top lineman in the SEC and was a consensus first team All-American. He declared for the 2025 NFL draft following the 2024 season. Unsurprisingly, the tackle-needy Patriots began courting Campbell from the outset of this year’s draft cycle.
For as much interest as the team showed in him, Campbell was equally impressed with the tradition, culture and future prospects of the Patriots franchise.
"I just think that the culture and the New England Patriot logo speaks for itself,” Campbell said. “I believe in the guys in that locker room. I believe in the quarterback and coach [Mike] Vrabel is my kind of guy. He's all ball, no BS, and that's what I want to play for. He's very hands on. He loves the players that he coaches, and I just want to be a part of that."
Considered the top offensive lineman in this year’s draft, Campbell possesses nearly every trait required of a pro. The 21-year-old left tackle is not only a physical, technically-proficient blocker, but also plays with a great deal of athleticism and agility in pass protection. Perhaps most notably, he is highly-regarded by his teammates and coaches for his exemplary leadership skills.
Still, the biggest question surrounding Campbell is his arm length and wingspan measurements. Though he stands at 6'6" and weighs 319 pounds, he failed to meet the unofficial 33-inch length benchmark during official measurement period at the NFL Scouting Combine — measuring in at 32 ⅝ inches. Fortunately, Campbell did meet the “requirement” of 33 inches during his pro day workout in March.
In spite of any lingering concerns, Patriots coach Mike Vrabel appears content to provide Campbell every opportunity to become the team’s starting left tackle and blindside protector for quarterback Drake Maye. Having scouted him extensively over the past few months, Vrabel seems confident in Campbell’s ability to earn said spot along what many expect to be a re-imaged offensive line.
”That's where he started, and he's a left tackle,” Vrabel told reporters on Thursday. “That's what he's played and that's what he's done. He'll come in here and he'll compete to be the left tackle."
Accordingly, Campbell is set to arrive in New England with a staunch desire to succeed. Of course, if he gets the chance to prove his nay-sayers wrong, so be it.
“I’m going to go out there and give everything I have every single play,” Campbell declared. “Protect my teammates, protect my quarterback and put the Patriots in the best position possible to help them win games on Sundays.”
“I’m happy to get any opportunity that presents itself to help the team in any way that I can,” he added. “I’m just excited to be a Patriot."
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!