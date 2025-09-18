Patriots Country

Patriots Will Be Tested By Steelers Defense

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a tough test for the New England Patriots.

Jeremy Brener

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker TJ Watt participates in organized team activities.
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker TJ Watt participates in organized team activities. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The New England Patriots are preparing for battle against the AFC North powerhouse Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3, which is arguably the team's toughest test of the season so far.

After a loss at home to the Las Vegas Raiders to start the season and a win against the AFC East rival Miami Dolphins, the Patriots are due to face off against their first playoff opponent from a year ago in the Steelers.

Pittsburgh's defense has struggled this season, allowing 31.5 points per game in the first two weeks of the year, but New England head coach Mike Vrabel still thinks the Steelers present a difficult matchup with their defense.

"Pittsburgh has got veterans, they've got athletes, the linebackers are fast. T.J. Watt's going to be an issue, [Nick] Herbig, I have always had a lot of respect for his game, [Cameron] Hayward will push the pocket back in the middle and then you never know if Jalen Ramsey's going to be a corner, he's going to be a nickel or he's going to be a safety. So, it'll be a huge challenge," Vrabel said.

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye looks to pass against the Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye looks to pass against the Miami Dolphins. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Steelers defense has been one of the best in the NFL over the last several years. The Steelers allowed the eighth-fewest points in the 2024 season and the sixth-fewest the year before that, making them one of the stingiest units in the game.

While that hasn't been the case so far this year, things can easily change in Week 3. The Steelers are coming into the game hungry after losing to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2, so they will look at the Patriots as prey.

The Steelers are due for their comeback performance as a defense, but the Patriots need to ensure that it doesn't happen against them. In order to do that, they have to keep the ball in their possession with long drives, meaning TreVeyon Henderson and Rhamondre Stevenson could be due for some heavy workloads.

Winning the time of possession and the battles on the line of scrimmage will be the keys to victory for the Patriots against the Steelers.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

