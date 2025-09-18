Patriots Will Be Tested By Steelers Defense
The New England Patriots are preparing for battle against the AFC North powerhouse Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3, which is arguably the team's toughest test of the season so far.
After a loss at home to the Las Vegas Raiders to start the season and a win against the AFC East rival Miami Dolphins, the Patriots are due to face off against their first playoff opponent from a year ago in the Steelers.
Pittsburgh's defense has struggled this season, allowing 31.5 points per game in the first two weeks of the year, but New England head coach Mike Vrabel still thinks the Steelers present a difficult matchup with their defense.
"Pittsburgh has got veterans, they've got athletes, the linebackers are fast. T.J. Watt's going to be an issue, [Nick] Herbig, I have always had a lot of respect for his game, [Cameron] Hayward will push the pocket back in the middle and then you never know if Jalen Ramsey's going to be a corner, he's going to be a nickel or he's going to be a safety. So, it'll be a huge challenge," Vrabel said.
The Steelers defense has been one of the best in the NFL over the last several years. The Steelers allowed the eighth-fewest points in the 2024 season and the sixth-fewest the year before that, making them one of the stingiest units in the game.
While that hasn't been the case so far this year, things can easily change in Week 3. The Steelers are coming into the game hungry after losing to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2, so they will look at the Patriots as prey.
The Steelers are due for their comeback performance as a defense, but the Patriots need to ensure that it doesn't happen against them. In order to do that, they have to keep the ball in their possession with long drives, meaning TreVeyon Henderson and Rhamondre Stevenson could be due for some heavy workloads.
Winning the time of possession and the battles on the line of scrimmage will be the keys to victory for the Patriots against the Steelers.
