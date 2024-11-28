Patrick Mahomes Closing in on Patriots' Tom Brady's Record
At this point in time, there are very few who would argue against the statement that New England Patriots legend Tom Brady is the greatest player of all-time. However, there is a player who is generating buzz as one who could take over that tile.
Of course, that player is none other than Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
He has been on fire since coming into the NFL and has a chance to push Brady for the "GOAT" title. Now, he's also creeping up on a major record held by Brady.
As shared by Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith, Mahomes is just one win away from tying Brady's record for most wins by a quarterback in his first eight years. Brady set that record with the Patriots.
"If the Chiefs beat the (Las Vegas Raiders) on Black Friday, Patrick Mahomes will have his 100th win as a starting quarterback, counting the postseason," Smith said. "And that would put him in some elite company in NFL history. Mahomes is in his eighth NFL season, and Tom Brady currently owns the record for most wins in the first eight seasons of a quarterback’s career. Brady won exactly 100 games, regular season and postseason, in his first eight seasons. That means Mahomes will tie Brady with a win on Friday, and top Brady if he leads the Chiefs to just one more win this season."
More than likely, Mahomes will end up breaking that record this season. Coming into Week 13, the Chiefs are 10-1 and looking like a Super Bowl favorite again.
In the coming years, Mahomes will be chasing a lot of Brady records. He has a legitimate chance to break quite a few of them.
So far throughout his NFL career, Mahomes has played in 107 games. He has completed 66.8 percent of his pass attempts for 31,097 yards, 237 touchdowns, and 74 interceptions. Mahomes has also picked up 2,163 yards and 13 more touchdowns on the ground.
Mahomes is 29 years old, which gives him plenty of time left to continue chasing Brady in the history books.
No matter what ends up happening in the future, Brady's time with New England was one of the most impressive in the history of the sport. All he can do now is watch and see what Mahomes is able to accomplish throughout the rest of his career.
All of that being said, Mahomes has a very good chance to tie Brady's record this week and take over the record next week.
