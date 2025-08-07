How To Watch Tom Brady's Patriots Statue Unveiling
Wondering what the Tom Brady statue will look like? You're not alone.
Prior to their preseason opener against the Washington Commanders, the New England Patriots will be celebrating legendary quarterback Tom Brady with the first-ever statue at Gillette Stadium. Previously announced at Brady's Patriots Hall of Fame induction last June, the 12-foot-statue will forever immortalize the Patriots great along the stadium's recently-renovated walkway pavilion.
Those in attendance aren't the only ones who can celebrate the seven-time Super Bowl champion on the day of the game. Whether you have a ticket for the preseason festivities or not, here's how you're able to watch the ceremony on Friday.
The statue ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. outside Gillette Stadium's north end zone. Both Brady and owner Robert Kraft are slated to speak at the 15-to-20 minute event, which will also include a photoshoot with the eventual Pro Football Hall of Fame and his bronze likeness. The statue is currently under a giant black box adjacent to the Patriots Hall of Fame building and was just installed, as shown by the Patriots' recent social media posts.
The statue was originally planned to be unveiled during a regular season game last season, but due to Brady's demanding broadcasting schedule with FOX, the Patriots had to pivot to 2025.
“We had the privilege of spending seven figures," Kraft previously said on Julian Edelman's and Rob Gronkowski's Dudes on Dudes podcast. “We have the statue in storage in Foxboro. We wanted to present it last year but we’re going to unveil it our first preseason game against Washington. You’ll see it, it’s unbelievable. He’s not a bad looking guy too.”
Fans with game tickets can arrive to the stadium as early as 3:30 p.m. and the stadium gates will officially open 90 minutes later. While the Patriots Place plaza is typically open to the general public on game days, only a limited number of ticketed fans will be able to be on-site for the reveal.
For fans without a special access ticket, the ceremony will be simulcast on both of Gillette Stadium's video boards on each end of the field.
If you don't have a ticket for the game, but still want to watch the celebration, have no fear. The unveiling will be broadcasted on Patriots.com, as well as WBZ-TV across the Boston area. The game against the Commanders will also been seen on WBZ at 7:30 p.m. with 98.5's Bob Socci and NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry on the game broadcast.
