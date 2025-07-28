Report: Patriots Sign Former Florida LB
FOXBORO, MA. — The same day the Patriots wrapped up their first day of padded practice — and saw two players go down with injuries — they have reportedly made a free agent signing to bolster their defensive depth.
According to UFL Newsroom’s James Larsen, the Patriots have signed linebacker RJ Moten to a contract. The terms of the deal have not been announced.
Moten is not unfamiliar with this new Patriots regime. He was one of the team’s invites to rookie minicamp this past May. While he didn’t get a contract from the tryout, he did end up signing a deal with the Michigan Panthers of the UFL. Moten played in one game with the Panthers, and had signed a contract to re-sign with them for the 2026 season.
The linebacker was experienced in college, suiting up for Florida and Michigan. The five-year player racked up 95 total tackles, while adding five fumble recoveries. Moten was a member of the Wolverines for three seasons before portaling and joining the Gators for his final two.
While the new Patriot does face an uphill battle to crack the roster once September rolls around, he’s getting added into a linebacker rotation one newcomer is already praising.
“This is the smartest room I’ve ever been a part of,” Jack Gibbens said following the team’s practice on Monday.
Moten joins Gibbens, Robert Spillane, Jahlani Tavai, Christian Elliss, Marte Mapu and Cam Riley as the team’s primary standup linebackers. He is likely a depth piece who will compete with the undrafted Riley for a place on the practice squad.
The Patriots will have to make one corresponding move to add Moten, as the reported signing puts their roster at 92. The team recently signed defensive tackle David Olajiga — which will count as an extra roster spot through the International Pathway Program.
