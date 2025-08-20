Report: Steelers Doing Homework on Young Patriots WR
With cut-down day across the NFL looming, some teams are starting their due diligence on some potential cut candidates on other teams. One AFC team has already reportedly starting doing that on a former second pick pick on the New England Patriots.
According to Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan, the Steelers have begun to do some homework on Polk, should he get the axe from New England next week.
From Fillipponi, the "Steelers have done some homework on Patriots WR Ja'Lynn Polk. He's likely to get cut in NE. He was the 37th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. An intriguing player to trade a 7th rounder for or claim off waivers. Stay tuned."
The writing on the wall has seemed apparent for the former Washington Husky in New England. After a dreadful rookie campaign that saw Polk register just 12 catches for 87 yards and two scores, a shoulder injury in the first preseason game of 2025 has limited his time on the practice and playing fields. He underwent surgery on his right shoulder during the offseason, and an end-around against the Commanders clearly re-injured it.
In his stead, young players like Kyle Williams, Efton Chism III and Javon Baker have all flashed at some point during the summer. When you add in the likes of Stefon Diggs, Kayshon Boutte, DeMario Douglas and (maybe) Kendrick Bourne, Polk is trending downwards in a numbers game.
When Polk spoke to the media on July 30, he said that his rookie season is in the past and he's onto this year. With Fillipponi's report now out there, Polk might be heading to the AFC North soon.
“I think I’m in a fight with myself. I’m competing with myself each and every day. Trying to get better than I was yesterday. As long as I have that mindset, I’m going to be great,” Polk said. “I don’t go off the narrative of what people think of me. I know who I am and I know the work I put in each and every day. I just got my foot in the water last year. When I get the opportunity to get it going, it’s going to happen.”
The talent is there for Polk. During his college career, he was a lethal threat for the Washington squad that went all the way to the national championship. In four years at the college level, he grabbed 143 balls for 2,231 yards and 18 touchdowns. It was worthy enough to be selected 37th overall by New England a year ago.
Now — it could just be a one-and-done tenure with the Patriots for Polk.
