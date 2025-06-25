Robert Kraft Gets Candid on Patriots' Direction
To paraphrase Charles Dickens’ immortal novel “A Tale of Two Cities,” it certainly has not been the “best of times” for the New England Patriots lately.
Following their second last-place AFC East finish in as many seasons, the Pats found themselves once agiain on the outside of the postseason window at the conclusion of the 2024 regular season — a place largely unfamiliar to them under the leadership of team owner and CEO Robert Kraft. As such, Kraft knew that a major change was needed to inject life back into what had become a beleaguered franchise.
In short, Kraft is entering the 2025 NFL season with the hope of restoring the pride in New England.
“The last two years were the worst years of my 31 years of ownership,” Kraft told ESPN’s Adam Schefter during a recent podcast appearance. "We have to change that."
Since purchasing the Pats from previous owner James Orthwein just over three decades ago, Kraft has overseen the most successful run of any NFL franchise during that time span. Under Kraft's ownership, the Pats have made the playoffs 21 times. They have won 19 AFC East titles, including 11 in a row from 2009 to 2019. They represented the AFC in the Super Bowl in 1996 (lost), 2001 (won), 2003 (won), 2004 (won), 2007 (lost), 2011 (lost), 2014 (won), 2016 (won), 2017 (lost) and 2018 (won). After having never won more than 11 games prior to Kraft's arrival, the Patriots have won at least 12 games 14 times, including finishing the 2007 regular season undefeated.
Still, New England’s slide to sub-mediocrity over the past two seasons cannot be ignored. The Pats have earned a combined 8-26 record since 2023, with each season resulting in a coaching chance. Franchise legend Bill Belichick parted ways with the Pats after finishing 4-13 in 2023. In 2024, Jerod Mayo was dismissed after posting the same mark.
Having hired former Tennessee Titans coach and franchise Hall-of-Famer Mike Vrabel this offseason, Kraft believes that his team is finally ready to erase the mistakes of the past while forging forward to a new era in Patriots football.
“We have a new coach in Mike [Vrabel] who is really connected with the players, who’s doing great work,” Kraft said. “We have a young quarterback [Drake Maye] and a lot of great veterans, free agent veterans that came in, a great draft class."
As for his message to Patriots Nation, the recently-turned 84-year-old patriarch has seemingly given his blessing to enter the year with optimism.
“Any Patriots fans that are out there, I can tell you I’m very excited about this upcoming season,” Kraft said with a smile.
"We're gonna have fun this year," he added. "I promise."
