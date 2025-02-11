Patriots Urged to Pursue Three Super Bowl Players
The New England Patriots are officially underway in the NFL offseason. Following the end of the Super Bowl, the season is over and all focus has switched to the 2025 campaign.
Armed with the most projected cap space in the NFL and great draft picks, the Patriots have a strong chance to make huge improvements during the offseason. New England is hoping to be a potential playoff contender in 2025, although that would take a lot of hard work.
Mike Vrabel becoming the team's new head coach was already one major update. Now, the work on the roster will begin.
Looking ahead to NFL free agency, there are a few areas that the Patriots will need to focus on. They need to improve their pass rush, at wide receiver, the offensive line, at linebacker, and in the secondary.
With that in mind, a few players who just played in the Super Bowl could become potential targets.
Sean T. McGuire of NESN has suggested three names. He thinks that Josh Sweat, Milton Williams, and Zack Baun could all be potential fits for New England.
All three of those players were huge parts of the Philadelphia Eagles' defense. They all combined with the rest of the defense to give Patrick Mahomes a terrible all-around night and deny him the opportunity to three-peat as an NFL champion.
Bringing any of them in would be a nice move on the defensive side of the ball.
Heading into the offseason, there are a lot of top-tier fits for the Patriots. They will have their pick of targets and who they think would be the right fit within the new defensive scheme.
These are three names to keep an eye on. It would not be surprising at all to see New England show interest in all of them when free agency opens.
All of that being said, expect to hear a lot of rumors surrounding the Patriots in the coming days and weeks. New England is expected to be aggressive and it will be interesting to see what they end up getting done.
