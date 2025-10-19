Stefon Diggs Among Five Patriots to Watch vs. Titans
With their Week 7 matchup against the Tennessee Titans set to kick off at Nissan Stadium, the New England Patriots are hoping to continue their winning ways heading into Week 8.
The Patriots (4-2) enter this matchup on the heels of an impressive 25-19 victory over the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Conversely, Tennessee (1-5) dropped its Week 6 contest against the Las Vegas Raiders by a score of 20-10 at Allegiant Stadium.
Though many of New England’s notables are expected to garner some attention during this upcoming matchup, here are five players that might raise an eyebrow when the Pats take the field against the Titans.
Drake Maye
Maye Is entering Week 7 having played one of his best games as a pro in New England’s victory over the Saints. The Patriots' third-overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft completed 18-of-26 passes for 261 yards with three touchdowns, earning him a passer rating of 140.1. Ultimately, Maye found success against the Saints by maximizing his yardage gains on early downs and using the intermediate areas of the field to move the ball. His scoring connections with both Kayshon Boutte and DeMario Douglas prove that he is capable of elevating the performance of his pass catchers, while carrying a slow-developing running game. Through the Pats’ first six games, Maye has thrown for 1,522 yards, 12 total touchdowns (10 passing, two rushing), with a passer rating of 107.8. He has also compiled 138 rushing yards on 36 carries.
This week against the Titans, Maye will likely face the challenge of delivering the ball accurately against single-high safety coverages — a task with which he struggled when the two teams met in 2024. Still, the Pats' starter has notably improved in making his reads. Should he get some contributions from his running game, Maye should be in prime position to find success against a Titans defense which has typically been solid when defending the pass.
Stefon Diggs
Though he was listed as questionable heading into Week 7, Diggs is set to suit up in Music City. The 31-year-old appeared on the week’s final two injury reports with a chest injury. Yet, he is seemingly set to anchor the Patriots’ current pass catching group against Tennessee. On the season, the two-time All-Pro leads New England’s receivers with 32 catches for 387 yards. His sure hands, ability to accelerate and precision route-running provide the team with a talent which has eluded them in recent seasons. While Maye is expected to spread the ball throughout his stable of pass-catchers, Diggs should find success against both zone concepts, or when matched in man coverage opposite cornerbacks L’Jarius Sneed, Jalyn Armour-Davis and nickel corner Roger McCreary.
Jared Wilson
Despite their 1-5 record, the Titans employ perhaps the game’s most prominent game-breaker in defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons. The 6’4” 3-5-pound lineman leads Tennessee’s defense with 4.5 sacks and 23 pressures. Known for his patented swim move, Simmons is more than capable of splitting a double team of interior offensive linemen. While veteran center Garrett Bradbury and right guard Michael Onwenu are likely to take reps opposite the second team All Pro, Simmons is expected to align opposite Wilson. The Pats rookie guard will need to channel his athleticism and versatility to help the Pats' offensive line in defensing stunts on the left side.
K’Lavon Chaisson
While the return of ex-TItan Harold Landry, III to Nashville has been the subject of much recent discussion, Chaisson may actually be in better position to significantly impact this game. Chaisson leads the team with 21 quarterback pressures, while also compiling 2.5 sacks and two run stuffs. He has been among the Patriots most productive defenders through the first six games of the season. Known for his zealous approach to pressuring the quarterback, Chaisson has exuded both the confidence and on-field prowess to help the team’s pass rush put the opposition on its heels more often than not in any given game. If matched against Titans offensive lineman Dan Moore, Jr, Chaisson ls likley to use his inside spin to gain a clear path to Tennessee’s rookie quarterback Cam Ward.
Christian Gonzalez
Although Titans receiver Calvin Ridley has been ruled out for this matchup, Gonzalez is sure to cause discomfort for any of Tennessee’s pass catchers. After missing the season’s first three games with a hamstring injury, the Oregon product has reclaimed his spot as the team’s top defensive back. The Oregon product has compiled 14 total tackles and one pass-deflection. Though Gonzalez is arguably at his best in man coverage, his ability to maintain eye contact with the quarterback also makes him an asset in zone. Whether matched with Chimere Dike, Elic Ayomanor or Van Jefferson, Gonzalez has the ability to limit his opponent’s success in Week 7.
