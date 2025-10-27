Stefon Diggs Gets Major Praise After First Patriots TD
For the fifth week in a row, New England Patriots fans have another reason to smile going into their weeks because their team got another win.
Like last week, the Patriots had a somewhat slow start, falling behind 7-3 to the Cleveland Browns in the first quarter, until second-year quarterback Drake Maye heated up, going 18 of 24 for 282 yards and three touchdowns.
One touchdown in particular was very significant: Stefon Diggs for his first touchdown catch as a Patriot.
Diggs has made some pretty memorable touchdown catches in his career. Who can forget the 2018 NFC Divisional game, dubbed the Minneapolis Miracle, when he made an unreal catch to win the game in the final seconds and send the Vikings to the NFC Championship game.
This little slant route from near the goal line from Maye was a little less dramatic, or was it?
The message was clear back in the spring to Pats fans and, for that matter, to Diggs. The veteran wideout was in the locker room for one key reason: to set a standard for the young players who make up the 2025 roster. Because of Diggs handling that role so well, this TD felt deserved.
Mike Vrabel Praises Stefon Diggs After First Touchdown
Diggs has delivered a lot to the team this season. It hasn't gone unnoticed by his head coach. In his postgame press conference, Mike Vrabel spoke on just how much he admires his veteran wide receiver.
“Really enjoy being around him every day.," Vrabel said when asked about Diggs. "There’s been an energy. He's highly competitive. He’s vocal, he cares, and he’s a great teammate. He’s been really good for that position [group] and some of the younger guys’ development.”
It was back in Week 5 that a video of Diggs hit social media during pregame warmups, where he was seen giving a speech to the team using the phrase, "We all we got; we all we need." Since then, the motivation has worked.
Diggs has become the vocal one during Patriots games. It's a persona we've seen from him in the past with different teams; however, this is a different kind of Diggs. He's older, wiser, and knows he's got a group of talented young guys to look after.
All that being said, that should never take away from just how good it is to see Diggs happy on a new team and putting up points to help them win.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!
- Patriots' Mike Vrabel Reveals Deep Connection to Browns
- Patriots QB Uses Wheels in First Half Over Titans
- Patriots Place RB on Season-Ending IR
- Kayshon Boutte TD Gives Patriots Halftime Lead Over Titans
- Stefon Diggs Shares Mike Vrabel's Message to Patriots