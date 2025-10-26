Patriots' Mike Vrabel Reveals Deep Connection to Browns
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — While the New England Patriots Week 7 victory over the Tennessee Titans may have been touted as a “homecoming” of sorts for head coach Mike Vrabel, their upcoming matchup against the Cleveland Browns may hold an even greater familial feel.
Vrabel's Browns Connection
Vrabel, a native a native of Akron, Ohio spent the entirety of his formative years in the Buckeye State. In addition to being a 1993 graduate of Walsh Jesuit High School in nearby Cuyahoga Falls — where he was a standout on their football team From 1993 - 1996, Vrabel played defensive end for Ohio State, where he became one of the program’s most-revered alumni.
In short, a great deal of Ohio remains in Vrabel’s heart to this day. Although he will be singularly focused on guiding his Patriots to potentially their fifth straight win this weekend, it should come as no surprise that his childhood-turned-adolescent NFL fandom sides with Cleveland’s beloved Browns.
“Of course I did,” Vrabel said when asked by reporters if he grew up a Browns’ fan. “I mean, you don't grow up in northeast Ohio, not be a Browns fan and have necklaces that are made of dog biscuits. I mean, of course I did. And so, I lived that and Bernie Kosar.”
Follwing six seasons as head coach of the Tennessee Titans — a period in which Vrabel and the team experienced more success than struggle — Vrabel was suddenly relieved of his duties prior to the start of the 2024 league year. While many believed he would be an immediate top candidate for either a head coach or coordinator vacancy, the 50-year-old remained on the outside of the NFL coaching carousel. As a result, Vrabel signed a one-year deal with his hometown team as a coaching and personnel consultant.
For Vrabel, it was the perfect setting for him to not only recharge, but also prepare for his next coaching gig in New England.
“I've said this a lot, but I appreciate the Haslam family, Jimmy and Dee, Andrew [Berry], Kevin, that staff,” Vrabel said of his year with the Browns. ”That was a good experience for me. It was probably the place where I was supposed to be last year. It allowed me to kind of reconnect with a lot of different things as far as whether that's being back around home, seeing old friends and going to high school football games, or spending more time with people that you don't really spend a lot of time with during the season.”
Mike Vrabel Has Turned the Tide in New England
Through seven games in 2025, the Patriots are thriving under Vrabel’s direction. His vision provided a presently successful blueprint for raising the team from the cellar of both its division and conference. Since taking the helm, Vrabel and his staff have begun the process of fixing the offensive line to protect quarterback Drake Maye, improving the running game, and revitalizing the defense. With a new, more aggressive style of defense, and the emergence of Maye as both a team leader and bona fide franchise quarterback, the Patriots are seemingly finding their groove heading into Week 8.
Accordingly, New England has demonstrated growth in the standings. At 5-2, the Pats have already exceeded their win totals from both 2023 and 2024. The Patriots also improved to a 4-0 record on the road. Not only are they currently in prime position to compete for a playoff spot, they also find themselves atop the AFC East for the first time since 2021.
Conversely, the Browns enter this matchup at 1-5, likley headed for another playoff-less postseason. Despite boasting one of the NFL’s top defenses, their task of defeating a red-hot Patriots team at home will be difficult. Still, Vrabel is leaving nothing to chance. While the youngster who dreamed of one day playing for his hometown team is still very much within him — as is the consultant who enjoyed his time working within Cleveland’s organization — the current ‘HC of the NEP’ is best served by turning temporary nostalgia into extra motivation.
"Well, I enjoyed that time. I enjoyed the people there," Vrabel sad earlier this week. "That organization. I enjoyed working with Kevin (Stefanski), the offensive staff, Tommy Rees and Chad (O'Shea). I played with Bubba (Ventrone). So, a lot of good young coaches. Jim Schwartz — I had a really good relationship with Schwartzy. They're playing really well. They're coming off a huge win. They're a great defense, offense is physical, physical O-line. Running backs are doing a nice job. So, we're going to be prepared for the Browns."
