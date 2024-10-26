Steelers Linked to Three Patriots WRs
The New England Patriots very well could be open for business on the trade market before November 5th. They have a lot of wide receivers and a few of them could be readily available for the right price.
After a 1-6 start to the season and quickly heading towards getting the No. 1 overall pick, the Patriots should prioritize finding trades for players that don't fit their long-term picture. As they rebuild over the next couple of years, New England needs as many assets to bring in young talent as they can get.
With that in mind, there is an AFC rival who is showing major interest in three Patriots wide receivers.
According to a report from Diana Russini of The Athletic, the Pittsburgh Steelers could be connected to K.J. Osborn, Tyquan Thornton, and Kendrick Bourne. All three players would be solid additions for the Steelers, who badly want to add a wide receiver.
"I do. I think the Steelers are trying to do something,” Russini said. "Darius Slayton, Diontae Johnson, Christian Kirk, DeMarcus Robinson, K.J. Osborn, Tyquan Thornton, Kendrick Bourne."
Looking at three wide receivers, Bourne would clearly be the most impactful target for Pittsburgh.
Bourne has been heavily mentioned in trade rumors over the last couple of weeks. He has missed most of the season so far as he recovers from an injury and has been limited in the three games he has played. In those three games, he has caught four passes for 29 yards.
Osborn has struggled to make the impact that he was signed to make in his first year with New England. He has caught seven passes for 57 yards and a touchdown this year.
As for Thornton, the 24-year-old has also come up short of expectations. He has caught two passes for 27 yards on the year. It has been reported that the Patriots have been looking to trade Thornton as well.
Clearly, New England could be a perfect trade partner for the Steelers. These three wide receivers have all been rumored to be available.
While they have not performed up to expectations, a change of scenery could do all of them well. If Pittsburgh is looking for a lower-cost wideout, any of these three players could be an ideal target.
Expect to continue hearing rumors surrounding the Patriots ahead of the deadline. More than likely, fans will see the team make at least one or two more moves before November 5th.
