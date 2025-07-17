Throwback Thursday: Grading Patriots' 2021 Draft
Few drafts were as highly anticipated in the history of the New England Patriots as the 2021 NFL Draft. Fresh off the heels of a fever-dream 2020 campaign, the 2021 Draft was touted as the true dawn of the post-Tom Brady era.
In 2020, the Patriots showed an intriguing blend of potential and disappointment, with a defense that remained stout under head coach Bill Belichick and a tattered offense duct-taped together by veteran quarterback Cam Newton. A strong start to the season was derailed by Newton's bout with COVID, and it became clear that 2020 would just remain a post-breakup transition year.
The 2021 Draft offered an official close to the New England dynasty — a sentiment further cemented with star receiver Julian Edelman's pre-draft retirement and strategy mastermind Ernie Adams' announcement that this would be his final draft. Fans could head into the spring feeling somewhat reassured with the team's continued defensive development under Belichick, with continued hope that a series of new offensive cornerstones would soon don the Flying Elvis.
Obviously, this didn't quite work out.
Round 1 Pick 15: Mac Jones, Quarterback, Alabama
Grade: D-
This singular selection was supposed to usher in a new era of football prosperity and instead set the franchise back four years, seriously damaging Belichick's reputation as the greatest coach of all time in the process.
Coming out of college, Jones very obviously lacked robust physical characteristics. His arm was below average, he couldn't create plays with his legs, and he tended to fall back when passing under pressure.
Though he did show some promise in reading defenses, this was made particularly simple for him college thanks to his cast, which was rife with NFL talent.
After a decent rookie campaign in which Jones and the Patriots reached the wildcard round, he began to struggle. While some attribute his skill atrophy to a revolving door of subpar offensive coordinators, Jones' shallow toolset limited his ability to grow as a field general.
Jones' career in Foxboro culminated in a horrid 2023 season in which he was benched four times before finally losing the starting job to Bailey Zappe in week 13. He was unceremoniously traded later that offseason to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2024 draft. Ironically, Jones will play in 2025 for the San Francisco 49ers, the team that was originally rumored to want him with the third pick in the 2021 draft.
Round 2 Pick 38: Christian Barmore, Defensive Lineman, Alabama
Grade: A
Without a doubt, the team's best selection from this draft.
If you pretend that Barmore was the team's first round pick and Jones was the second-round pick, this draft becomes a lot more digestible.
Barmore has become a core piece of the team's interior line and has consistently performed as one of the league's best run-stoppers and pass-rushers. His gap discipline, power/speed combination, and active hands have made him an ideal 3-technique in the modern NFL.
After a 2024 season that he spent almost entirely on the reserve list due to blood clots causing him to be short of breath (likely deep vein thromboses causing pulmonary embolisms), Barmore will look to continue producing at an elite level in 2025.
Round 3 Pick 96: Ronnie Perkins, Defensive End, Oklahoma
Grade: C+
Perkins was a personal favorite who just didn't pan out in the NFL.
Drafted as a project pick, Perkins approached every snap with a maniacal attitude, playing with an incredible motor and showing the raw skillset needed to translate to the NFL. His lack of success at the professional level, though attributable to injuries, is also in part due to a limited athletic profile that curbed his ceiling from the onset. His fit within a crowded defensive line/linebacker room was always difficult, but it's hard not to wonder what could have been had he not been a perennial member of the injured reserve list.
After spending much of his rookie year as a healthy scratch and his entire sophomore season on injured reserve, Perkins was cut from the practice squad prior to the 2023 season. He is currently playing in the United Football League for the Birmingham Stallions.
Round 4 Pick 120: Rhamondre Stevenson, Running Back, Oklahoma
Grade: A-
Aside from Barmore, Stevenson is the only member of the draft class still on the team.
From his very first preseason appearance for the team in which he broke a 91-yard touchdown run against the Washington Football Team, Stevenson has been a fairly reliable engine behind a rushing offense that has remained somewhat decent, despite an abysmal passing correlate.
Though an A- may seem high, there have been numerous moments since his rookie season in which Stevenson has been almost the sole source of offensive movement for the team. His 24-carry 78-yard thriller against the Buffalo Bills in the infamous "Wind Game" has been one of the more memorable performances in an otherwise dry decade for the offense. Stevenson's play style has continued to evolve at the professional level, with an improved presence in the passing game and matured ability to read running lanes.
For a day three selection, Stevenson has far exceeded expectations and has remained a core part of the offense. Despite a notable fumbling issue in 2024, Stevenson will likely enter the 2025 season as the starting running back, splitting carries with rookie TreVeyon Henderson. His versatility in both man and zone running schemes will likely continue to play a major role in the team's offensive game plans.
Round 5 Pick 177: Cameron McGrone, Linebacker, Michigan
Grade: C-
McGrone's upside was primarily as a special teams prospect; from this perspective, his selection was a decent one as a fifth-round flyer.
However, McGrone spent his rookie year on the reserve list. As a sophomore in 2022, McGrone continued to generate buzz as a potential special teams contributor through training camp. With then-rookie Brenden Schooler bursting onto the scene and becoming the team's successor to special teams ace Matthew Slater, McGrone was cut following training camp without having a single snap logged for the team.
He has since been with the Indianapolis Colts, where he has primarily found a niche in kick and punt coverage.
Round 6 Pick 188: Joshua Bledsoe, Safety, Missouri
Grade: C
Similar to McGrone, Bledsoe's primary upside was with special teams. Though he did log a few game snaps in special teams coverage, his injury record and inability to carve a niche among a strong group of defensive backs led to him being ultimately waived prior to the 2024 season.
Bledsoe has since signed with and been waived by the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad and is currently a free agent.
Round 6 Pick 197: William Sherman, Offensive Lineman, Colorado
Grade: C+
New England has had a successful history of drafting late-round project offensive linemen and turning them into top-tier products. Along those lines, Sherman offered some promise as a potential interior line prospect. Yet, a combination of limited strength and inconsistent technique held him from emerging within an already crowded offensive line room through rookie training camp.
Sherman was waived after training camp in 2022. He has since been with the Denver Broncos, primarily floating between the reserve list and practice squad.
Round 6 Pick 242: Tre Nixon, Wide Receiver, Central Florida
Grade: D+
Best known for being Adams' last selection as a member of the front office, Nixon theoretically fit the prototypical mold of slot receiver that the Patriots dynasty had made trademark. Unlike receivers such as Edelman or Wes Welker, however, Nixon struggled in creating space in tight areas. Despite having solid speed, his short burst and shiftiness did not pop on tape or in training camp. These limited traits and upside were evident in his college film as well, making the selection somewhat underwhelming.
After spending his first couple seasons on the practice squad, Nixon was waived prior to the 2023 season. He announced his retirement in 2024.
Overall Grade: D+
Though the Patriots fortunately ended up with two regular contributors, this was a draft that set the team back another four years in the rebuilding timeline.
Despite Jones' decline during the tail end of his rookie season and his entire sophomore season, the team insisted on committing to him. While the team did fail to surround him with adequate talent, his mid-rookie season peak was always destined to be his ceiling as a professional. The front office failed to adapt to the archetype required of a successful quarterback in the modern NFL — a strong-armed pocket passer who can show mobility when needed.
Entering the draft, a lack of offensive production in 2020 was the clear need, especially in the receiver department. Yet, most of the early- and mid-round attention was given to project defensive picks. Refusing to address offensive deficiencies further compounded the quarterback problem in downstream seasons, exacerbating the team's woes over the next few seasons.
The beauty of football, though, is that second chances can exist.
Entering the 2024 NFL Draft, the Patriots found themselves in almost an identical situation to 2021 — and it does seem like the front office has learned from mistakes of the past.
The 2024 and 2025 drafts have at least attempted to address glaring deficiencies in the team's roster construction. The team is now led by a bazooka in quarterback Drake Maye. The receiver room has been augmented with rookie Kyle Williams, who will be mentored by free agent Stefon Diggs. There is real reason to believe that these drafts will prove more fruitful than the 2021 draft — a draft that kept its promise of a new beginning, just not in the way it needed to.
