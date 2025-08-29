Tommy DiVito's Patriots Jersey Number Revealed
Upon the first wave of waiver signings following the 53-man roster cuts this week, the New England Patriots decided to bring a third quarterback in the room alongside Drake Maye and Joshua Dobbs in former New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito.
And now, it looks like DeVito has a fresh jersey number upon joining his new team: 16.
It's the first time the Patriots have seen a player wear the number 16 since Phil Lutz, an undrafted free agent receiver who spent a short time in New England this past offseason.
And for DeVito, it's a slight change from the number 15 he wore while in New York. Yet, as linebacker Marte Mapu already has those digits claimed in New England, the quarterback had to pivot to a new look.
DeVito comes aboard New England after spending the past two years with the Giants, filling in as a starter for eight games, and even claiming a victory over the Patriots as the QB1 while in New York –– which came during Week 12 of a brutal 2023 season for the Patriots in their final campaign led by Bill Belichick, a contest they lost in New Jersey in an ugly 7-10 fashion.
During his two years with the Giants, DeVito logged 1,358 total passing yards on a 64.0% completion rate, eight touchdowns, and three interceptions, most of which came during his rookie season in 2023, and finished with a 3-5 record as a starter.
Rolling into what would've been his third season with the Giants, DeVito was stuffed down the depth chart in a rather crowded, and vastly different quarterback group from what was seen in 2024. Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, and the newly-drafted Jaxson Dart rose their way ahead of DeVito to slot him in as the QB4 before Week 1, and thus, made the fan favorite the odd man out once roster day hit.
Inevitably, though, it'd be the Patriots to be the ones to quickly scoop him up off waivers for one of their two total pickups, their other claim being former Los Angeles Rams cornerback Charles Woods –– putting him in line to be the newest emergency QB3 in New England.
And now, he'll also be the latest in New England to rock the number 16 on his jersey.
