Is There Too Much on Patriots' Drake Maye's Plate?
After an offseason of on-paper improvements, New England Patriots fans were chomping at the bit to see head coach Mike Vrabel and quarterback Drake Maye beat the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1.
What they saw instead was an offense that looked as flat as it did last season, and a quarterback who -- at times -- looked skittish in his throws and somewhat overwhelmed in the pocket.
So Vrabel and Maye were both asked this week if there's too much on the young quarterback's plate?
"I think we have to evaluate that," Vrabel said Monday. "We have to find out, is there something there or we've just got to figure out what our guys do best and do that. Because if you do that, then you have to be really good, as opposed to trying to scheme or get into the right situation. Again, we just make sure that we're giving him answers by trying not to give him too much. I think that's always the balance and the fine line."
Putting too much on his plate is certainly a stretch just 13 games into his NFL career -- but Maye did hesitate a lot during the loss. He didn't look comfortable against pressure off the edges, but that doesn't mean he's incapable of running the offense.
"I thought there were some good positive plays and really good command of what we were doing, and then there were times where maybe we or he missed somebody, and we'll have to see," Vrabel said postgame. "It's a challenge playing quarterback in this league. We've got to help him out. We have to be more balanced. We have to use our run actions and be able to run the football. It's hard to turn it into a drop-back passing game in this league."
Maye's calling card during his rookie season was that he made magic out of nothing. He was placed in one of the league's worst-producing offenses and still found ways to evade pressures, find the end zone and give the coaching staff enough pieces to build off of.
On Sunday, especially in the second half, it wasn't much of that. Maye went 30-of-46 for 287 yards, with a passing touchdown and an interception. The pick was a killer, as he sailed a pass, albeit while being hit, and gave Las Vegas' Isaiah Pola-Mao an easy interception. Throws down the seam he would have hit a year ago seemed to flutter in the air for too long.
"That's just part of playing quarterback in this league," Maye said postgame. "You've got to step into the throw and take hits and be accurate. Yeah, there's plays throughout the game I wish I had back, and I can think of three or four for me that can help dictate the game. It's a bummer thinking back and looking back at those."
It's Maye's first season with new offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who's passing scheme has always been predicated on smart decision-making, accurate throws and finding the open man. Maye's play style -- designed more for big, chunk throws and extending plays -- might not be suitable for an offense that the Patriots saw a rookie Mac Jones run back in 2021.
"I felt pretty good out there. I felt like I was seeing it well," Maye said about his comfort level in McDaniels' offense. "Got to make some better throws, but the first time kind of adjusted from halftime, and coming in from there, yeah, just got to be better on my part. I think down in the red zone and little things with details, and seven versus three is huge in this league, and just make every possession count. I know there's times that we have looks that we like, and I can think of letting a couple rip that I should have right now. Just taking advantage of every possession and just trying to build those guys, and like I say, get the first first down."
Maye continued to downplay the "too much on his plate" narrative later in the week, but the question posed does still remain: Is he the quarterback that's made for a McDaniels-style offense?
The start of the summer also led to those questions being asked. Maye, against his own defense in non-padded practices, was having a difficult time hitting his receivers. Throughout training camp, he settled in and began to give fans hope that their expectations weren't too high for their young gunslinger.
As for now, the Patriots aren't putting too much on Maye's plate. They just need to be cautious about potentially feeding Maye too much information over the course of the season.
