Travis Hunter Makes Promise to Patriots
While the 2025 NFL Draft is still a long time from now, the New England Patriots are widely expected to end up with a very high pick. Many have suggested that they could target Colorado Buffaloes star wide receiver Travis Hunter if he's available when they're on the clock.
Drake Maye is the clear-cut franchise quarterback for the future. However, the Patriots need more help at wide receiver. Hunter could be that help.
If New England was able to land Hunter, they would form a lethal quarterback and wide receiver duo for many years to come.
Recently, when making an appearance on a talk show, Hunter spoke out about his jersey number at the next level. He wants to continue wearing No. 12, but when it came to New England he opened up a bit with his thoughts.
“If I don’t get No. 12, bro, I’m going No. 48,” Hunter said. “Bro, what if I go to the Patriots? I’m not gonna wear Tom Brady’s number, bro. That’s too much legacy in that jersey. I respect Tom Brady too much. I respect Tom Brady too much to try to get No. 12.”
Simply the fact that Hunter seemed so interested in playing for the Patriots is a good sign. If New England were to target him, it sure sounds like Hunter would embrace the opportunity.
During the 2024 college football season with Colorado so far, Hunter has racked up 60 receptions for 757 yards and eight touchdowns. He has also continued to make a huge impact defensively with 20 tackles, a forced fumble, two interceptions, and seven defended passes.
Obviously, the Patriots will only have a chance to draft Hunter if they have a high enough draft pick. He's likely to be a top-five or potentially top-three pick.
Currently, if the season ended today, New England would hold the No. 3 overall pick.
Today's game will have a major impact on draft positioning for the Patriots. They play the Tennessee Titans, who are currently projected to hold the No. 2 overall pick. A win could bump New England down in the draft order, while a loss would bump them up.
Expect to continue hearing speculation about Hunter heading to the Patriots as the season progresses. It's a perfect match for New England if that opportunity presents itself.
