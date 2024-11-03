Travis Hunter Makes Promise to Patriots

Projected Top-5 pick Travis Hunter says he will not wear No. 12 if the #Patriots draft him.



“What if I go to the Patriots? Bro, I’m not gonna wear Tom Brady’s number bro. That’s too much legacy in that jersey. I respect Tom Brady too much.”



