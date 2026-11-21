With the 2026 season looking like it's starting to fade away, let's take a quick look at how the New England Patriots might have to approach the 2027 offseason.

A recent list from Sports Illustrated ranked the top 50 pending free agents heading into next offseason, and a pair of key Patriots veterans were mentioned. Offensive guard Mike Onwenu, who's out for the year with a broken ankle, was ranked No. 16, while safety Kevin Byard was ranked No. 44.

Both players entered the season being key players on either side of the ball, but like most of the Patriots season this year, hasn't turned out the greatest. Here's a look at both players' roles in the Patriots organization, and what could happen after the season.

Onwenu's Ankle Injury Clouds His FA Outlook

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots guard Mike Onwenu (71) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Patriots reworked Onwenu's contract ahead of the season, and the starting right guard has been the longest-tenured player on the team. But he broke his ankle early into Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers and was subsequently placed on IR. Now his status for 2027 is up in the air.

"Onwenu taking a hefty $7.5 million pay cut could mean his days in New England are numbered. Still, he’s a quality, versatile lineman who has given Drake Maye more time to operate compared to other players on the Patriots’ offensive line," SI's Gilberto Manzano wrote. "In seven seasons with New England, Onwenu has made 92 career starts, including several games at tackle."

He's one of the league's most versatile offensive linemen and has been a key part of some of these recent New England teams. And after he went down, the offensive line started to fall apart. Backups Greg Van Roten, Ben Brown and Walter Rouse all have dealt with injuries and the hole left by Onwenu on the right side is being felt big time.

He's 28 years old and is still playing good football, but the Patriots have to be aware of the hefty price tag that's looming over Maye's head. The Patriots also have a decision to make when it comes to starting right tackle Morgan Moses, who has a potential out after this year.

Byard Hasn't Been The Same Player This Year

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) hugs New England Patriots safety Kevin Byard III (31) after 35-10 win over New England Patriots at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Byard spent time with Mike Vrabel when he was the head coach of the Tennessee Titans, but hasn't really looked like the same player. He's been consistently on the field and always vocal with the media, but other than his two interceptions, has struggled in bringing players down.

"The 33-year-old Byard has shown his age at times in his first season with the Patriots. But he makes up for what he lacks in coverage with his ball skills," Manzano wrote. "He has two interceptions and five passes defensed, and it bodes well that he has been entrusted to play 95% of the defensive snaps. In 2025, Byard had a league-high seven interceptions with the Bears."

Along with Craig Woodson, Byard has been a constant in the Patriots secondary, one of two primary defensive backs to not miss a game this season (cornerback Marcus Jones has also played in 10 games). Against the Detroit Lions last week, he really struggled when it came to playing in space, but his ability to take the ball away helps this unit.

The Patriots signed Byard to a one-year, $7 million deal in free agency ahead of the season, but he may end up being a player who'll be put on retirement watch depending on how the rest of the year goes.

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