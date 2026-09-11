Now that the dust has settled on the New England Patriots' 13-10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday, we're able to dissect the game a lot better and figure out went wrong. But from afar, we only know so much.

On the field, the Patriots — who led the defending Super Bowl champs by as many as 10 points in the second half — played it and experienced it. After the game, they spoke to members of the media about what stood out.

"We didn't win the football game in the second half," head coach Mike Vrabel said. "That's really when you have to win these games in this league, is finding a way to make some plays in the second half in critical situations. We didn't do that. We can't turn the ball over and we have to create more turnovers."

You can learn a lot about a team based on how they handle a big loss, especially one that felt winnable at times. Here are some of the biggest quotes from that night, and what they might mean moving forward into Week 2.

Here's What Mike Vrabel, Players Said Postgame:

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel leaves the field at halftime against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A lot transpired in the game. Both Sam Darnold and A.J. Brown went down with injuries, Drake Maye threw a trio of bad interceptions and the overwhelming crowd noise at Lumen Field ramped up all night. Let's see what some Patriots had to say:

Mike Vrabel on if the Patriots were aggressive enough: "Yeah, we just turned the ball over. We were trying to get the ball down there and make sure we were able to get the field goal off. When we converted the third down, then we wanted to try to score if we could, score a touchdown and that didn't happen.

Drake Maye on his third interception of the game: "It was something where we had a certain protection on. We were cutting and was trying to get rid of it and realized Mack (Hollins) was back there in the back and didn't put enough on it to get it out and it was just unacceptable. We had a chance to send it (to) overtime at the worst. The only thing you could(n't) do is turn the ball over and that's what I did."

Christian Gonzalez on his record-breaking contract extension: "I'm extremely blessed and thankful. I love this team. I love Boston. I love the city. This is where I want to be, and I'm happy to be here. I'm glad we got it done."

Rhamondre Stevenson on short passes dictating the first half: "I wouldn't say that (it was our gameplan). We were just trying to stay above on the down and distance, stay ahead of the chains. I would just say we were trying to get positive plays."

Romeo Doubs on his big dropped pass in the fourth quarter: "I just wasn't locked in enough. That's all. (The) video speaks for itself. And like I said, I'll be better."

Will Campbell on handling the tough Seattle environment: "I thought we handled it well. We prepared very hard to come into this atmosphere. We've been working on our silent cadence for a long time leading up to this, and I thought we handled it well. We just came up short tonight."

What This Means Heading Into Week 2:

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ultimately, the Patriots are a much better team on the field than what they showed against the Seahawks. Vrabel and the players continued to stress that while this loss stings, it's still a very long season with high expectations.

Part of those expectations rest on the shoulders of Maye, who called his performance "unacceptable." He lost Brown to a high-ankle sprain that might knock him out a few weeks, and like Doubs said, the Patriots' WR2 wasn't his best (zero catches on three targets).

For the Patriots to grab their first win of the season next week against Pittsburgh, they're going to need bounce-back outings from their quarterback and receiver. They'll also need Campbell (who played really well at left tackle) to remain the same. After struggling last year against this Seahawks front, he allowed just one pressure all game.

It should be obvious that how the offense looked won't be the norm. Without TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) on the field, it put a heavier pressure on Stevenson. He was run into the ground, both as a rusher and a receiver. Because nothing deep had opened up, it led to a lot of Stevenson targets out of the backfield.

Once Henderson makes his season debut, the field should open up more for some chunk plays.

Gonzalez's press conference was the first time he publicly spoke about his new contract, which makes him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history. He was lined up against Seahawks star wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba for most of the game and limited his production while in man coverage. This score could have been a lot worse had Gonzalez held out of playing.

The Patriots have the weekend off, and will be back in the building Monday morning to start prepping for the Steelers.

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