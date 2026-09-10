Winners, Losers From Patriots' Heartbreaking Loss to Seahawks: Young Talents Rise, Veterans Fall
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The New England Patriots opened up their season with a 13-10 loss against the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday evening.
Despite Seattle quarterback Sam Darnold missing the majority of the game with a hip injury, New England was unable to get the win. Although much of the Patriots roster did not perform up to par, there were a few names which stood out with impressive performances.
Here are the three biggest risers, and fallers, from the season-opening loss.
WINNER: EDGE Gabe Jacas
Heading into the summer, the Patriots' biggest question may have revolved around whether or not the edge rusher room would be good enough to compete with opposing offensive lines. Those questions were echoed when veteran Harold Landry III began the season on the physically unable to perform list.
Fortunately for New England, Jacas looked comfortable in that role on Wednesday night. The 22-year-old rookie had a poor preseason, but notched a sack and three tackles, including an impressive tackle for loss, in his regular season debut.
LOSER: QB Drake Maye
As New England's signal caller, Maye is often compared to his predecessors. Last season, during his MVP runner-up run, his pin-point accuracy might have triggered fans' memories of Tom Brady. On Wednesday night, however, he more closely resembled Mac Jones.
Maye threw three interceptions on the night, all in the fourth quarter. The final came with less than a minute remaining in the game, down by three points, well into field goal range.
"You can’t have those, it’s unacceptable," Maye said in reference to his turnovers after the loss. "I gotta get back to work, because that wasn’t how I play football."
WINNER: TE Eli Raridon
Unlike Jacas, Raridon was a standout in training camp and the preseason. The third-round rookie from Notre Dame quickly proved to be a worthy second option behind Hunter Henry.
The 22-year-old carried that momentum into the regular season. He got open in the end zone to score New England's lone touchdown of the day.
LOSER: WR Romeo Doubs
Heading into the season, Doubs was expected to be a productive second-option for the Patriots' passing game behind A.J. Brown. His first game with New England, however, was the opposite of that.
Doubs caught none of his three targets on the night. The worst of which was a drop on a wide-open first down during the Patriots' second-to-last offensive drive of the night.
WINNER: OT Will Campbell
Campbell, and the entire of the Patriots' offensive line, had a tough time seven months ago in the Super Bowl against the Seahawks. Maye's blindside protector played in last season's finale despite having recently torn his MCL.
Now fully healthy, Campbell looekd comfortable on Wednesday. He did not allow a single pressure all night and Maye was sacked just three times on the night (compared to six in the Super Bowl).
LOSER: Run Game
Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson did not play against the Seahawks, but the room led by Rhamondre Stevenson performed below expectations. The veteran barely eclipsed 50 rushing yards despite taking 18 attempts. He finished with just a 2.8 yard average.
The backup options weren't any better. Corey Kiner, who the Patriots traded for on roster cutdown day, picked up just 11 yards on the ground through his six attempts. All in all, Henderson's return down the line may provide the spark this room needs.
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Zac Ventola is a beat writer for Patriots On SI. As a Broadcast and Digital Journalism student at Syracuse University, Zac has gained experience both on-air and in production through organizations such as CitrusTV and WAER 88.3 FM. He has covered events including the Senior Bowl and Patriots Training Camp before officially joining On SI in 2026.Follow ZacVentola