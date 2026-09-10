Winners, Losers From Patriots' Heartbreaking Loss to Seahawks: Young Talents Rise, Veterans Fall

The New England Patriots opened up their season with a 13-10 loss against the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday evening.

Despite Seattle quarterback Sam Darnold missing the majority of the game with a hip injury, New England was unable to get the win. Although much of the Patriots roster did not perform up to par, there were a few names which stood out with impressive performances.

Here are the three biggest risers, and fallers, from the season-opening loss.

WINNER: EDGE Gabe Jacas

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Gabe Jacas (50) celebrates with defensive tackle Joshua Farmer (92) after sacking Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (2) during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heading into the summer, the Patriots' biggest question may have revolved around whether or not the edge rusher room would be good enough to compete with opposing offensive lines. Those questions were echoed when veteran Harold Landry III began the season on the physically unable to perform list.

Fortunately for New England, Jacas looked comfortable in that role on Wednesday night. The 22-year-old rookie had a poor preseason, but notched a sack and three tackles, including an impressive tackle for loss, in his regular season debut.

LOSER: QB Drake Maye

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) scrambles during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As New England's signal caller, Maye is often compared to his predecessors. Last season, during his MVP runner-up run, his pin-point accuracy might have triggered fans' memories of Tom Brady. On Wednesday night, however, he more closely resembled Mac Jones.

Maye threw three interceptions on the night, all in the fourth quarter. The final came with less than a minute remaining in the game, down by three points, well into field goal range.

Per ESPN Stats and Info, the last QB to throw a pick...



...down by 3

...with less than a minute left

...inside of the 20



...was Kyler Murray on Week 8 of 2021.



It's been almost five years since we've seen a pick this egregious situationally. https://t.co/X2m0eaTQPj — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) September 10, 2026

"You can’t have those, it’s unacceptable," Maye said in reference to his turnovers after the loss. "I gotta get back to work, because that wasn’t how I play football."

WINNER: TE Eli Raridon

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; New England Patriots tight end Eli Raridon (82) celebrates after making a touchdown catch against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unlike Jacas, Raridon was a standout in training camp and the preseason. The third-round rookie from Notre Dame quickly proved to be a worthy second option behind Hunter Henry.

The 22-year-old carried that momentum into the regular season. He got open in the end zone to score New England's lone touchdown of the day.

LOSER: WR Romeo Doubs

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) does a drill during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heading into the season, Doubs was expected to be a productive second-option for the Patriots' passing game behind A.J. Brown. His first game with New England, however, was the opposite of that.

Doubs caught none of his three targets on the night. The worst of which was a drop on a wide-open first down during the Patriots' second-to-last offensive drive of the night.

Not a great night so far for Romeo Doubs. Brutal drop.



(Drake Maye was picked off on the next play.)pic.twitter.com/xnXLMigp7p — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 10, 2026

WINNER: OT Will Campbell

Aug 13, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) looks on before a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Campbell, and the entire of the Patriots' offensive line, had a tough time seven months ago in the Super Bowl against the Seahawks. Maye's blindside protector played in last season's finale despite having recently torn his MCL.

Now fully healthy, Campbell looekd comfortable on Wednesday. He did not allow a single pressure all night and Maye was sacked just three times on the night (compared to six in the Super Bowl).

LOSER: Run Game

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) runs after a catch during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson did not play against the Seahawks, but the room led by Rhamondre Stevenson performed below expectations. The veteran barely eclipsed 50 rushing yards despite taking 18 attempts. He finished with just a 2.8 yard average.

The backup options weren't any better. Corey Kiner, who the Patriots traded for on roster cutdown day, picked up just 11 yards on the ground through his six attempts. All in all, Henderson's return down the line may provide the spark this room needs.

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