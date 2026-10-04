4 Storylines For Patriots' Matchup With Bills: Drake Maye, Josh Allen Take Center Stage

BUFFALO — The New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills. Two of the AFC's top teams. Two of the league's top quarterbacks.

It should be a fun Week 4 matchup from the brand spanking new Highmark Stadium.

The Patriots haven't gotten out to the best start to the season. There's a real shot — just like a season ago — to turn their year around in Western New York.

"I think you have to be willing to go through some difficult times," Mike Vrabel said this week. "Again, you put everything you have into each week, whether you're on the road or you're at home. If you lose, you have to quickly try to get back to neutral and then figure out who you have available the next week."

Here are four things I'll be watching when the ball is kicked off at 1 p.m.

Can Drake Maye Finally Break Out Of Slump?

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) passes against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There’s a real shot that Drake Maye totally breaks out this week. After all, he showed it all last season.

But at the end of the day, I said that going into the Pittsburgh game and the Jaguars game. Until I see it happen with my own eyes, it’s hard to imagine a pure 180 out of the Patriots quarterback against a stout Bills defense.

Something will need to happen from Maye if the Patriots want to win. He’s gone three-straight games with more turnovers than touchdowns to open the season, and something looks off when it comes to decision-making. A turnaround outing against the undefeated Bills could be just what the doctor ordered.

Bills Running Game Full Steam Ahead

Sep 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) hands off to running back James Cook III (4) in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josh Allen and James Cook combine for one of the NFL’s most lethal rushing pairs. Whether it’s the running backs quickness or the quarterback’s brute strength with the ball in his hands, they are a tough duo to get down.

The Patriots have a great run defense to help minimize damage, or at least they did before Christian Barmore was ruled out with a shoulder injury. A defensive unit that didn’t really plug many gaps against the Jaguars could be in for a real tricky day.

Milton Williams — who’s without a major play three games in — could be called on a lot more as a pass rusher, opening the door for Cory Durden and DaQuan Jones to try and stop the barrage of rushing yards.

Big Defensive Names Sidelined

September 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) huddles with the defense before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barmore is a big loss, as is superstar cornerback Christian Gonzalez — who’s dealing with a shoulder injury himself. Two of the Patriots’ best are sidelined for a game that they really can’t afford to miss.

They’re also down rookie corner Channing Canada, who had a hamstring injury. They elevated cornerback Kindle Vildor and safety Mike Brown from the practice squad to give them some additional depth in the secondary.

Not an ideal situation for the Patriots, who are going up against arguably the league’s top offensive unit.

Threat Of Tumbling Further Down In AFC Standings

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) passes the ball against the New England Patriots in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bills are 3-0. The Patriots are 1-2. If New England loses and drops the first head-to-head game, that could put a dent in their chances for the division.

Now of course, it’s a long season. Plus the Patriots have favorable matchups against the Las Vegas Raiders and Miami Dolphins, both at home. And yet, seeing the Bills race out in front for the AFC East lead could be a little disheartening.

This game could be a precursor for how the standings shake out, as well as a team’s hopes for the wild card.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!