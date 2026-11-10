5 Winners, 2 Losers After Patriots Don't Make Deal During Quiet Trade Deadline

The 4 p.m. deadline has came and went, and the New England Patriots didn't end up making a move. Mike Vrabel spoke at length about how the team would try to make any decision to better the team, but at the end of the day, they didn't end up moving the needle.

"I want to see us do anything that we can with the roster that we have or potentially guys that aren't here, to continue to improve," Vrabel said this week. "That's the focus here after nine weeks. We played some really good games, have been competitive, and then other days where it just wasn't good enough as a whole."

Instead, the 5-3 Patriots will head into this week with the same roster they've rolled out to begin the season. They'll fly to Germany tomorrow for their Week 10 battle with the Detroit Lions and then have a bye week following that. Then the playoff push begins — this time without any external additions.

Now that the trade deadline is over, let's examine which Patriots came out of it winners, and which ones came out on the losing end.

Winner: Eliot Wolf

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider talks to New England Patriots executive vice president of player personel Eliot Wolf before a game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At the end of the day, this is a Patriots team that went to the Super Bowl a season ago, has dealt with a ton of injuries and feels like they're knocking on the doorstep. There really wasn't a big reason to make a giant trade, considering how they already gave up a first rounder for A.J. Brown during the summer.

Sure, the Patriots could have tried to make a move for a big name guy to help in the short term window. But when you factor in how many players are (or should be) coming back this season from IR, you'll be getting reinforcements sooner or later.

Four losses through nine weeks isn't ideal and some might have wanted the Patriots to patch that up with a new shiny player. That might not have been the best plan in the long term, considering you're already down a premier pick in 2028. Smart to stand pat and not be a prisoner of the moment.

Winner: RBs Corey Kiner, Lan Larison

Nov 8, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Corey Kiner (9) is tackled by Green Bay Packers cornerback Kamal Hadden (36) at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Because the Patriots didn't end up swinging for the fences a la Derrick Henry or Jonathan Taylor, it shows that they have plenty of faith in the current running backs they have right now. Even with Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) and TreVeyon Henderson (illness) sidelined, the Patriots aren't as internally worried about that spot than expected.

Corey Kiner (50 rushes, 244 yards, one touchdown) and Lan Larison (three rushes, 10 yards) remain on the 53-man roster, while Terrell Jennings is on the practice squad. Ideally, Stevenson's injury won't hold him out for an extended period of time, so despite the group being a bit patchwork, Kiner and Larison clearly have the team's trust.

"I think Corey is working extremely hard. I think Corey has done a really nice job," Vrabel said Monday. "But there are also some things that Corey has to be able to improve on, just like a lot of guys, as far as recognition of the pressure and then the ability to block the pressure that we saw yesterday, for example."

Loser: QB Drake Maye (Somewhat)

Nov 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) makes a pass during the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Look past the turnovers. Drake Maye has kept the Patriots in most every game this season and has also led them to some impressive AFC East comebacks. He's playing at a high level when you consider the lack of true top-tier talent around him.

No one expected to be this far into the year and his core group guys heading into Week 10 are Kiner, Larison, Mack Hollins, DeMario Douglas, Kyle Williams, Efton Chism III, Hunter Henry and Eli Raridon. You would have hoped Brown, Romeo Doubs, Stevenson and Henderson were healthy to make an impact. Nope. It's been very topsy-turvy offensively.

So at face value, adding help in some capacity for Maye could have been a smart move. Maybe an extra lineman or an additional running back to help pick up the slack. Instead, a lot of how the Patriots move forward will be on the shoulders of the 24-year-old quarterback.

Winner: Depth Offensive Guards

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Walter Rouse (72) looks on after the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The inside of the Patriots' offensive line has taken a beating nine weeks in. Mike Onwenu broke his ankle, Greg Van Roten continues to work his way off of IR, Alijah Vera-Tucker still has a few more games to go before he can be activated and Ben Brown got hurt on Sunday. Long story short, it's been a lot for the Patriots to deal with.

So it wouldn't have been surprising to see them potentially make a deal for a depth center/guard. Instead, they stood pat — seemingly placing their trust in Walter Rouse and Matt Pryor. Vera-Tucker is able to return following Week 11, but should be back before the end of the year.

When you also factor in Van Roten's potential to return, the Patriots feel comfortable where they are health-wise along the interior. It might get a bit dicey, but both Rouse and Pryor — who have started games this year at guard — should remain in the lineup this weekend.

Winner: EDGE Elijah Ponder

Nov 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins tight end Will Kacmarek (89) fails to make a catch against New England Patriots linebacker Elijah Ponder (91) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through nine games, Ponder has been one of the team's brightest breakout stars. The 2025 undrafted free agent leads the team with 7.5 sacks and has continued to get better each week.

The Patriots have been banged up off the edge this year, with Quintayvious Hutchins (IR) and Harold Landry (PUP) sidelined. Dre'Mont Jones has been a warrior and played through several injuries, so it's been a lot of Ponder and rookie Gabe Jacas rushing the passer.

Names like Khalil Mack, Tuli Tuipulotu and Josh Sweat have been linked to trades ahead of the deadline closing and Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer mentioned that that was a position to watch, but the Patriots didn't choose to pay up for any of them. Ponder's breakout year should continue to progress at a nice rate with the large role in front of him.

Winner: DT Christian Barmore, CB Carlton Davis

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore (90) walks to practice for training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Breer also reportedly earlier this year that both Barmore and Davis, two of the veterans on this Patriots defense, were players to monitor when it came to trades. After the deadline, both of them remain on the 53-man roster.

Barmore hasn't had the most productive of seasons in a decreased role, but his talent earned him a hefty contract a few seasons back — one of the reasons why he was mentioned as a possible trade candidate. Davis also is owed a lot of money, but a knee injury on Sunday might have dampened his market.

At the end of the day, both players will remain with the Patriots for the end of the season.

Loser: Fanbase Morale

Oct 18, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Fans cheer in the first half between New York Jets and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Everyone wants their team to make a move, no matter how big or small. That's just the nature of being a fan of the NFL. So after the Patriots stood pat, that's not the ideal thing for a fanbase that's starting to grow restless after Sunday's loss.

Chatter for Taylor or Henry, or anyone else for that matter, continued to ramp up — especially after the Patriots remain injured beyond belief. They'll get some players back (and if A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs come back firing, cooler heads will prevail), but for now, the fanbase won't like the team's Tuesday radio silence.

We will see if the lack of moves pays off heading into the stretch run.

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