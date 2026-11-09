Drake Maye 'Disappointed' In His Play: Patriots QB Throws 3 Interceptions ... Again

FOXBORO — Yikes.

Remember that awful season opener in Seattle? It felt like a replay of that loss at Gillette Stadium.

The New England Patriots got outclassed, outworked, outmanned, out-whatevered in a 45-27 drubbing to the Green Bay Packers. The biggest headline was Drake Maye and how he tossed three interceptions in the first half, eerily similar to his performance in Week 1.

Nothing seemed to click for him, despite chucking the ball to the tune of 21 completions, 299 passing yards and three touchdowns. Ignoring the picks, it looked like a pretty normal day. But it wasn't normal for Maye.

Far from it.

"I'm disappointed in myself for, you can't put the team in the hole straight off the bat, first possession, first half," he said postgame. "I feel like in the times we had chances to get back into the game, I messed them up."

Nov 8, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) on the field against the Green Bay Packers in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the first quarter, on his first throw, he airmailed a throw across his body intended for Mack Hollins into the arms of Packers safety Xavier McKinney.

Three drives later, he forced a pass to Kyle Williams down the left sideline. Tipped up. Grabbed by Evan Williams. Interception No. 2.

Then Maye threw a touchdown to Rhamondre Stevenson the following drive and it looked like the Patriots could claw their way back into it.

Nope. Next series, Maye telegraphed a pass to Eli Raridon over the middle that McKinney jumped perfectly.

It was Maye's second-career three interception game, and both of them have come this season. Both also came in just one half of play. The turnovers continue to haunt this team.

"We haven't had a clean, a turnover-free game yet," Maye said. "It's one of the biggest differences between winning and losing football games."

Nov 8, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Green Bay Packers safety Evan Williams (33) hits New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What's leading to these errant throws? For the last few games, Maye looked good. He dominated against the Raiders, pulled out a win over the Jets, was lights out in Chicago and led a comeback in Miami. What changed?

"Yeah, just throwing the football in spots that I don't think I should've thrown it," he said. "The first one, I think I just got to see, see the guys deep, see the safety positions. The second one happens, maybe throw it a little farther. And the third one, like I said, they're jumping cross routes, so I got to see in front."

"The turnovers are disappointing because, first of all, that's what (the Packers have) done all year, so that's not a surprise," head coach Mike Vrabel said. "Guys made plays."

There was still the talented plays that we've come to appreciate from Maye. The escaping of the pocket. The arm talent. It just couldn't pull the Patriots out of this one.

The defense also didn't help. 45 points allowed is the most since the 2021 postseason and the most ever given up on Gillette Stadium turf. This was a historic loss that didn't just fall on the shoulders of the 24-year-old quarterback. There are still, and have always been, those glimmers of what makes him one of the best in the league.

Nov 8, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) leaves the field after a game against the Green Bay Packers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It just wasn't on display on Sunday. His teammates know that this showing wasn't who he is.

"I'm just proud of him," tight end Hunter Henry said. "He just continues to compete, continues to sling it and I got so much faith in that guy. And I know that he's going to continue to compete, continue to fight and we all got to be better too to help him out."

And Maye knows that too. They got a long week of travel coming up with a flight to Germany on deck. Then a bye week to reset. That's the best possible thing this team needs. They have all the talent in the world, but the Patriots just have to have their best players lead the way.

"I wasn't good. I wasn't good today," Maye said. "And we got to bounce back, and we're on a far flight, but we got to bounce back and know that there's still some games left and we're battling. We've got to battle."

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