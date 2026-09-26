Patriots Elevate 2 From Practice Squad: Here's What These Moves Mean

With less than 24 hours until the New England Patriots' Week 3 battle with the Jacksonville Jaguars, they're making several roster moves to fill the bottom of the roster.

The team announced that they temporarily elevating defensive tackle Jeremiah Pharms Jr. and safety Mike Brown from the practice squad. This is both their first elevations to the active roster.

This comes as injuries hit the Patriots' secondary this past week. Craig Woodson (shoulder) and Dell Pettus (ankle) both got hurt in last week's win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Pettus was placed on IR. Woodson did make the trip to Jacksonville and is questionable, but adding Brown — who was released during roster cuts in August — will help on both defense and special teams.

This week, defensive coordinator Zak Kuhr spoke highly about Brown's abilities in practice with a larger role.

"We take a lot of pride in a lot of different people playing a lot of different roles, no matter what's going on roster wise," Kuhr said. "I'm proud of how J-Reed (Jaylen Reed) and Mike Brown have been practicing this week. You know, they're really locked in.

Jun 10, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots safety Mike Brown (33) arrives at the practice field for minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's What Pharms, Brown Bring To Roster:

Both elevations bring veteran savviness to the roster. Pharms, who's been with the Patriots since 2022, has had bright spots as a pass rusher. He recorded a sack against Caleb Williams back in 2024, and has been a constant practice squad elevation in his four seasons up to this point.

With him being added, it would likely mean that Leonard Taylor III (who was inactive last week) will remain a healthy scratch. Joshua Farmer could also be a healthy scratch along the defensive line.

Brown, who signed with the Patriots in free agency, originally repped as the third safety and personal protector before being dropped on the depth chart in the summer. He'll potentially be the personal protector for punter Mitch Wishnowsky, as both Woodson and Pettus worked at that earlier this season.

Hutchins Out For Week 3 + Beyond

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Quintayvious Hutchins (45) walks to practice for training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Patriots had an open roster spot after placing rookie edge rusher Quintayvious Hutchins on injured reserve with a knee injury. After that move Friday afternoon, the team didn't decide to fill it immediately.

Hutchins — who played a reserve role on both special teams and defense — will be out for at least the next four games. He wasn't present at any of the Patriots' three practices this week. The Patriots are also ruling edge rusher Dre'Mont Jones out for Sunday with a shoulder injury.

After Sunday's game in Jacksonville, Pharms and Brown will revert back to the practice squad.

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