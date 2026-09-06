Patriots' Andy Borregales Turns Back the Clock With Jersey Number Change

FOXBORO — Andy Borregales grew up wearing No. 8, both on the football field and the soccer field. He was five years old the first time he put that number on.

Now, the New England Patriots' second-year kicker will be able to wear that number on the national stage.

Borregales is switching his uniform number from No. 36 to No. 8 ahead of the team's Week 1 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. After wearing numbers in the 30s since college (he wore No. 30 at the University of Miami), he's happy to be going back to his roots.

"It was the first number I ever wore when I started playing football at five years old," Borregales told reporters in the locker room Sunday. "I kind of waited until the end. If anyone was going to get it, go get it. I saw it was still available, so I was like, 'I might as well just try to get,' and here we are."

Aug 22, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots kicker Andy Borregales (36) kicks a field goal in the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Edward Finan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Borregales remembered that he wore No. 8 until middle school, and that's when his older brother, Jose, entered high school. Jose wore No. 30, and the younger Andy then decided to be just like his older brother.

That's when Borregales made the transition into the 30s, a trend that he continued well into his rookie season with the Patriots.

For some players who change uniform numbers, it can cost a pretty penny. Buying out all the other uniforms in circulation can run players thousands of dollars, while trading numbers with teammates can also lead to high price tags. For Borregales, finances didn't come into play. It was an easy switch.

"For me, it was nothing," Borregales said, mentioning that he didn't want to bother the training staff by switching out his practice number (he remained practicing in No. 36). "If someone else had it and I asked them for it, that'd be a different story."

Now with a new number, Borregales has a big opportunity to become an impactful player for the Patriots. He drilled 31 total field goals in 21 games, but is coming off a shakier-than-expected preseason.

"He's ready to go," special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer said Sunday. "I don't have any doubts in Andy being ready to go."

Borregales Had Strong Relationship With Stefon Diggs

You'd be hard pressed to find many Borregales jerseys being worn in the crowd last year. As a rookie, Borregales hasn't yet earned the status level of an Adam Vinatieri or a Stephen Gostkowski. But now, there could be some more inadvertent supporters.

Borregales is the first Patriots player to sport No. 8 since wide receiver Stefon Diggs last season. The fan-favorite spent one year in New England before being released in March. Now with the Washington Commanders, Diggs is far from the Patriots' locker room — but still made an impact on the kicker.

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) runs after a catch during the first quarter against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I had a great relationship with him," Borregales said. "I hope he's doing good in Washington, and I do believe he's going to be doing good. I mean, he was a great guy. I mean, he was a good locker room guy."

Some of the best kickers in franchise history all wore single digit uniform numbers. Vinatieri (No. 4), Gostkowski (No. 3) and Nick Folk (No. 2 and No. 6) all shined donning one digit on their chest. Now Borregales has a chance to build his own legacy in a similar fashion.

"I'm super excited. Super excited to just get things started," he said. "It's a long time coming."

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