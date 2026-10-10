6 Winners, 2 Losers From First Quarter of Patriots Season

Ahead of the season, I had the New England Patriots sitting at 2-2. But that was after they beat the Jacksonville Jaguars and lost to the Buffalo Bills. Both of those outcomes went the other way, and when you factor in two varying outcomes against Seattle and Pittsburgh, the Patriots are at .500 through four weeks.

It hasn't been smooth sailing for New England to this point. Poor offensive play, along with plenty of injuries, have hindered this team's early-season growth. But the upset win over the Bills gives some hope ahead of what should be a relatively easier path for them.

Here are some of the biggest on-field winners and losers through the first quarter of the season.

WINNER: WR Mack Hollins

New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) hauls in a reception against Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown (1) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Patriots 35-6. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When A.J. Brown went down in the season opener and was later placed on IR with a high-ankle sprain, it opened the door for more snaps for Hollins. He leads the team in targets (20), receptions (15) and receiving yards (209).

Even through Drake Maye's rough patch for the first three games, Hollins remained the top option and Maye's most trustworthy pass catcher.

Hollins will miss the team's Week 5 game against the Las Vegas Raiders with a calf injury, but has proven himself in what's become a contract season for the vet.

WINNER: OT Will Campbell

After a shaky postseason, the Patriots' first round selection from a year ago has flipped a switch.

His 78.2 pass block grade (Pro Football Focus) ranks 12th among all offensive tackles, and h's allowed just one sack in 265 snaps. Sure, he had a poor showing against the Bills — where he allowed six pressures. But he's been a complete 180 from the last time we saw Will Campbell take the field in Super Bowl LX.

WINNER: EDGE Elijah Ponder

An undrafted free agent from a year ago, injuries along the defensive line have allowed Ponder to step up. And step up he has.

Ponder has 15 total tackles, a team-high 2.5 sacks, 4.5 tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries. The first fumble recovery he had was good for a touchdown against the Steelers in Week 2, and he's been thrust into a starting role these last few weeks.

He's been a steal for this team, and has continued to get better each week.

LOSER: WR Kyle Williams

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kyle Williams (18) returns a kickoff during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One player that we just haven't seen enough of yet is Williams, who was drafted in the third round a season ago. He has just two catches for seven yards in the first four weeks of the season, and is getting outsnapped by Efton Chism III.

The one positive? His two catches went for a total of 44 yards, meaning his big-play ability is still in there somewhere. Williams has also been the team's top kick returner, tallying 273 yards in that area. He just hasn't been able to put together a string of productive showings on the field.

"I think he continues to improve, and sometimes it’s hard to hear that or believe that when you have to be able to see the football and to be able to get it," Mike Vrabel said this week. "He has helped us out on the kickoff returns. ... I would say that he’s committed to working and improving and understanding more than one spot, and we’re excited about where he’s going to go."

WINNER: Gabe Jacas

September 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Gabe Jacas (50) tackles Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jacas has completely erased what was a slow summer and has turned on the jets beyond belief. The second-round rookie has 1.5 sacks, an interception off of Aaron Rodgers and looks the part off the edge.

Against the Bills, Jacas had a 28.6% pass rush win rate, the fourth-highest among all NFL edge rushers. He also has a 69.3 PFF grade for the season, the most for any rookie edge rusher. This pick remains the crown jewel of New England's rookie class for this year.

WINNER: LB Robert Spillane

Spillane hasn't missed a game this year, and he also hasn't missed a snap. The veteran linebacker, wbo was voted a captain for the second-straight season, has suited up and played on every single defensive snap the Patriots have taken this year.

His leadership permeates through the locker room and defensive huddle, and his 29 tackles lead the team. The Patriots defense will go as far as Spillane can possibly take them.

WINNER: S Craig Woodson

September 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots safety Craig Woodson (4) warms up before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Woodson is on the field, the Patriots defense looks a lot better. He was banged up with a shoulder injury and missed Week 3. That unit gave up five red zone touchdowns. When Woodson came back the next game, he nabbed the game-sealing interception.

He also has 15 tackles and two pass breakups in a unit that's going deep into three-safety sets this season.

"It was awesome," Kevin Byard said of Woodson. "Obviously Craig is another player that we trust on that can go out there and make plays. I think for what we both bring, just being versatile as far as our disguise and different things that we can do. ... It was good to have him back for sure."

LOSER: Staying Healthy

Last season, the Patriots put 16 players on IR. As it stands right now, they've already surpassed that number.

The Patriots have placed 17 players on IR at this point, and some of them have been big names. Brown went down early, Mike Onwenu and Greg Van Roten suffered lower-body injuries, Dell Pettus and Quintayvious Hutchins both got hurt as well.

It's football, so injuries are going to happen. But the Patriots have gotten hurt at an alarming rate. They've also lost Christian Gonzalez for the last two games, so they'll need to get healthy ... and fast.

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