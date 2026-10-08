Patriots Get Fantastic News on A.J. Brown's Health

FOXBORO — It's been a long few weeks for the New England Patriots without their top wide receiver, but the return of A.J. Brown could be on the immediate horizon.

Brown, who suffered a high-ankle sprain in the team's Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, was spotted in the Patriots locker room for the second-straight day on Thursday. Brown walked into the locker room with cleats on with no apparent limp, and had a slight tape job on his right ankle.

The 29-year-old appeared to be in good spirits at his locker, chatting with Drake Maye and Mack Hollins as he untied his cleats. He also took time to chat with some reporters as the rest of his teammates headed out to practice.

That alone, Brown's energy and lack of limp, should be a good sign for Brown as he plans to be activated off of injured reserve. After being placed on IR after the season opener, the Patriots were set to have Brown miss at least four games.

Reports also mentioned that he could end up missing six games, but based on how Brown is looking, his timetable could end up being on the shorter end of that.

A.J. Brown just walked into the locker room with cleats on. Once again, no limp. Had a small tape job on his right ankle. — Ethan Hurwitz (@HurwitzSports) October 8, 2026

Brown still has to miss the Patriots' Week 5 battle against the Las Vegas Raiders, and the team is only focused on that game right now.

"He won't be out there today, I can promise you that because he's not eligible," Mike Vrabel said Wednesday. "I can only speak to what I know for today."

How WR Room Looks Right Now Without Brown:

The Patriots receivers getting banged up in recent weeks only makes this potential return that much bigger. Mack Hollins, who immediately stepped up after Brown's injury in Seattle, suffered a calf injury in Week 4 and has yet to practice this week.

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe (29) is called for pass interference against New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Once both those guys are healthy, this group can finally attack the season like they did during the kickoff game. Before Brown got hurt, the Patriots looked like they were on their way to beat the Seahawks. Instead, Maye threw three interceptions in the fourth quarter post-injury and left the Patriots in a 0-1 hole.

"Excited to get A.J. back here in a little bit, and hopefully Mack can get back here as soon as possible," Efton Chism III said this week. "We love our room, we love our team."

Chism has stepped up without Brown on the field, a good sign for the depth that this wide receiver possesses. But getting the WR1 back in the fold — where a budding chemistry with Maye was built in traning camp — can help unlock a Patriots offense that's had a bit of trouble at times this season.

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