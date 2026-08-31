7 Roster-Cut Casualties (and 2 Old Friends) Patriots Should Immediately Pounce On

The New England Patriots have narrowed down their initial roster to 53 players, but that doesn't mean that the work is done. In fact, it's just beginning once again.

As every team cuts players across the league, there are some names that become treasures for other places in the NFL. Sure, they might not have worked out elsewhere, but they might be able to fill a role in New England.

It's unlikely that the Patriots use the waiver wire as often as they did last year, mainly because of their 31st spot in the order. But with teams prepping to sign players to their 16-man (or 17-man, if you have an international player) practice squads this afternoon, it could lead to some interesting signings.

Here are a few external free agents that were let go this weekend that the Patriots should consider scooping up.

RB Jaydon Blue | Dallas Cowboys

Jan 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue (23) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Patriots went out and traded a seventh round pick to get Corey Kiner, but the depth at running back just isn't there right now. The team released four of them this weekend, including Lan Larison (who'll probably return on the practice squad). But Blue, a fifth round pick last year by Dallas, could be an interesting addition.

As a rookie, Blue ran the ball just 38 times for 129 yards and one touchdown. He was inactive for 12 games and dealt with a shouler injury this summer. He opened up the year as the Cowboys' No. 2 back, but fell in the depth chart. He could work his way back up in New England.

TE Justin Joly | Denver Broncos

Aug 28, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos tight end Justin Joly (80) in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During the pre-draft process, I had the Patriots selecting Joly in a few mock drafts. The NC State rookie felt like a steal coming out of college, and the Broncos drafted him in the fifth round. Instead, Joly now finds himself on waivers after primarily repping with Denver's third-string offense.

He caught an 88-yard touchdown in the preseason finale, but that didn't stop him from being the highest-drafted player to get cut this weekend. For the Patriots, two of their three tight ends (Eli Raridon, Tanner Arkin) are in their first season, so it could be smart to add another young, talented weapon to the room and see what sticks.

DT Khalen Saunders | Tennessee Titans

Aug 4, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (59) goes through drills during training camp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A two-time Super Bowl champion, Saunders was cut after becoming a rotational tackle for the Titans defense. In his age-30 season, Saunders' best years are behind him, but he did have moments during training camp that could have easily earned him a spot on the roster. He's now a prime candidate to join a team with some thinning at defensive tackle.

Look no further than the Patriots, who have some players of star quality (Milton Williams, Christian Barmore), but also some younger players who don't fit that true nose tackle build (Joshua Farmer, Leonard Taylor III). Saunders could be that prototypical veteran that earns consistent elevations each Sunday.

LB Tyrel Dodson | Miami Dolphins

Nov 9, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins linebacker Tyrel Dodson (25) runs on the field before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dodson was a captain for the Dolphins who's coming off a 129-tackle season a year ago. He was on the chopping block after the team drafted Texas Tech rookie Jacob Rodriguez, and playing 37 snaps in the final preseason game was the nail in the coffin. Now, a hard-hitting linebacker is on the open market.

The Patriots have their starting duo set in stone with Robert Spillane and Christian Elliss, but behind them are some question marks. Khalil Jacobs — who got banged up in the second preseason game — and Namdi Obaizor are rookies with room to grow into the fourth spot behind K.J. Britt. Dodson could be a great insurance option.

LB Elandon Roberts | Pittsburgh Steelers

Nov 17, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts (50) reacts after stopping the Baltimore Ravens on a two point conversion attempt during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Remember him? The Patriots' sixth round pick back in 2016 has continued to carve out his NFL career, and just finished his second stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The strong run stopper was expected to stick around in Pittsburgh's defense, but wasn't so lucky. It would be a fun reunionn to see Roberts close his career where it began.

Roberts turned 32 this offseason, and it's clear that his best football is behind him. But he's a sound tackler and a true veteran on and off the field. If the Patriots want to bring in some experience at the linebacker position, look no further than the Super Bowl LIII champ.

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting | Arizona Cardinals

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (23) reacts in the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Murphy-Bunting restructured his contract this offseason with the Cardinals, but he still ended up being a cut casuality. He missed all of last season while on the NFI list, and was competing for a spot on a weak Arizona team in 2026. If the Patriots want to dip into their pool of connections, Murphy-Bunting might be in there.

He spent one season with Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel in 2023 with the Tennessee Titans, and was a starter for that team. The Patriots could use some more help at cornerback, a spot that didn't close the preseason all that well. Murphy-Bunting could move back to the outside after switching to play the slot this summer.

CB Alex Austin | Miami Dolphins

Jul 29, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins cornerback Alex Austin (26) works during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another old friend, the Patriots didn't end up giving Austin a contract in free agency. Instead, he signed with their division rival on a one-year deal. It was a short stint, and Austin finds himself back on the open market. Could he return to the place where he spent most of his NFL career to this point?

The Patriots' secondary depth is interesting, and one that got more chatter after the initial 53-man roster was released. Austin certainly won't play over the likes of Christian Gonzalez, Carlton Davis and Marcus Jones, but he could offer some nice boundary skills that rookies Karon Prunty/Channing Canada might not have shown yet to this point in the summer.

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