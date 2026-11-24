The Pro Football Hall of Fame has announced the 52 players who have advanced to the next round of voting for its 2027 class. The group includes nine former New England Patriots, three of which have already been inducted into team's own Hall of Fame.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski, defensive tackle Vince Wilfork and safety Rodney Harrison are the inductees into The Hall at Patriot Place who now seek to be enshrined in Canton, Ohio. Guard Logan Mankins, linebacker James Harrison, running back Fred Taylor, plus wide receivers Reggie Wayne, Torry Holt and Antonio Brown round out the group of former New England players who could receiver their gold jacket next year.

Here's a look at each of their resumes in New England:

TE Rob Gronkowski

Friday, January 15, 2016 Foxboro, MA The Providence Journal/Bob Breidenbach New England Patriots host the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC Divisional Playoff at Gillette Stadium. Patriots tight end #87 Rob Gronkowski gains yards after a catch in the 1st half. The Providence Journal/Bob Breidenbach | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Although his playing career ended with the Tampa Bay Buccanneers, Gronkowski's rise to stardom came in New England. The 2026 first-ballot Patriots Hall of Fame inductee has the most receiving touchdowns in franchise history (79) and the second-most receiving yards (7,861).

Plus, he won four Super Bowls (three in New England) and tallied the same amount of First-Team All-Pro nods.

DT Vince Wilfork

Wilfork, a 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame inductee, spent the first decade of his playing days in New England before rounding out his career with the Houston Texans. With the Patriots, he won a pair of Super Bowls and five total All-Pro nods.

The 2004 first-round pick has also been named to the Patriots All-2000s and All-2010s team.

S Rodney Harrison

Since retiring in 2009, Harrison has been a multi-time Pro Football Hall of Fame snub. The two-time Super Bowl champion spent the first half of his career with the San Diego Chargers before joining New England.

Harrison is a member of both the Chargers' and Patriots' respective Hall of Fames.

G Logan Mankins

Nov 11, 2012; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots guard Logan Mankins (70) blocks against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots defeated the Bills 37-31. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A multi-time Patriots Hall of Fame nominee, Mankins has been a victim of New England's surge of dynasty players becoming eligible for a red jacket. The six-time All-Pro spent most of his career with the Patriots prior to being dealt to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Although he never won a Super Bowl in New England, Mankins was named to the team's All-2000s and All-2010s teams.

LB James Harrison

Harrison begins the group of players substanially more renowned for their accomplishments prior to joining New England. The former NFL Defensive Player of the Year spent the majority of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, before joining the Patriots in December of his final NFL season.

The former undrafted free agent is a two-time Super Bowl champion and multi-time First-Team All-Pro.

RB Fred Taylor

Although he appeared in just 13 games as a Patriot, Taylor's accomplishments beforehand could make him Canton-bound. The former Jacksonville Jaguar had seven seasons where he rushed for over 1,000 yards, and totalled nearly 11,700 on his career.

Taylor is also a member of the Pride of the Jaguars, Jacksonville's ring of honor.

WR Reggie Wayne

Aug 28, 2015; Charlotte, NC, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Reggie Wayne (15) tries to get past Carolina Panthers cornerback Bene' Benwikere (25) during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. New England wins 17-16 over the Panthers. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although Wayne never suited up for the Patriots in a regular season game, he still cracks the list after spending a week and a half in New England in 2015.

With the Indianapolis Colts, Wayne earned a Super Bowl ring, three All-Pro nods and led the NFL in receiving yards in 2007. Plus, he is a member of the Colts Ring of Honor.

WR Torry Holt

Although he spent a season with the Jacksonville Jaguars prior to joining New England, Holt is most well-known for his decade spent with the St. Louis Rams. The three-team All-Pro led the NFL in receiving yards twice and in receptions once.

Holt also won Super Bowl XXXIV while with the Rams.

WR Antonio Brown

Sep 15, 2019; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown (17) lines up against Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Brown were to get into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, it certainly would not be due to his contributions in New England. The pass catcher played just one game in red, white and blue, after spending most of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers and spending an offseason with the Oakland Raiders. He then wrapped up his career with the Buccaneers.

While the four-time First-team All-Pro has the resume to punch his bid into Canton, his off-field could hinder his case.

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