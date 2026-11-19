Even with the NFL in full swing, there is always more football to be played. The United Football League, back for another season, just finished its 15-round draft for the 2027 season — and there are plenty of familiar faces that were selected.

Over the course of two days, nine former New England Patriots players — spanning from draft picks to futures signings — heard their names called by one of eight UFL teams. This year, New England got their own UFL team, with the Rhode Island Breakers set to debut in Pawtucket.

Here's a look at every former Patriot who'll now be suiting up this spring.

2nd Round, 15th Overall: QB/WR Malik Cunningham (DC Defenders)

Dec 7, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Malik Cunningham (16) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Once the apple of New England's eye, the 2023 undrafted free agent was a name to watch that season. An electric player at Louisville, Cunningham came to the Patriots as their third-string quarterback. He was given a few chances to also make the team at wide receiver, but only suited up in one game. Cunningham bounced around between the active roster and practice squad before being signed by the Baltimore Ravens.

5th Round, 33rd Overall: TE Jaheim Bell (Columbus Aviators)

Dec 15, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New England Patriots tight end Jaheim Bell (88) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The final draft pick of Jerod Mayo's first and only draft class with the Patriots, Bell was a project tight end who was more of a developmental player. He made the 53-man roster out of training camp and played in 15 games, but the Florida State alum caught two passes for 20 yards before being cut the following summer.

5th Round, 35th Overall: OG Jerome Carvin (Dallas Renegades)

Jacksonville Jaguars center Jerome Carvin (79) is introduced before an NFL preseason football matchup at EverBank Stadum on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Carvin had a very short stint in New England, only being a member of their practice squad in 2024. After a ton of shifting up front, the Patriots signed Carvin on Aug. 24 and he remained with the team until Oct. 8. He'd later sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars (two seperate times) and the Houston Texans.

7th Round, 51st Overall: CB Brandon Crossley (Rhode Island Breakers)

Aug 22, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Brandon Crossley (39) in the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Edward Finan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first former Patriot to play for Rhode Island, Crossley was a part of the roster in some capacity for the last two years. An undrafted rookie out of SMU, the cornerback signed with the Patriots shortly after the 2025 draft and was a part of their practice squad. He would sign a futures contract to remain with the team in 2026 and after a pretty solid training camp/preseason, was cut this summer.

7th Round, 56th Overall: CB Tyron Herring (Louisville Kings)

Jun 11, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Tyron Herring (47) during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like Carvin, Herring was nothing more than a practice squad player. The former Delware defensive back — who spent the start of his rookie season with the Green Bay Packers — signed with New England in September of last year after a workout. He'd be released roughly three weeks later.

8th Round, 62nd Overall: OG Mehki Butler (Orlando Storm)

Jun 9, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots guard Mehki Butler (63) walks to the practice fields at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Butler was a member of the Patriots training camp roster this year after sticking around on the practice squad last year as a rookie. Initially, the offensive guard parlayed a successful rookie minicamp invite into a spot on the roster — and he was a potential practice squad candidate this year after roster cuts in August.

8th Round, 63rd Overall: CB Miles Battle (DC Defenders)

Aug 8, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Miles Battle (35) breaks up a pass to Washington Commanders receiver Michael Gallup (12) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Out of anyone on this list, Battle has the most playing time. Over a two-year stretch from 2024 to 2025, Battle played in six games with the Patriots, recording five tackles and three pass breakups (all of which came in Week 18 of 2024). He was on New England's practice squad for their trip to Super Bowl LX last February, but signed a futures deal with the Miami Dolphins after the game.

11th Round, 84th Overall: WR Brenden Rice (Colorado Stampede)

August 23, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Brenden Rice (82) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, Brenden had a week-long stint in New England in 2025. The 24-year-old wideout signed with the Patriots' practice squad on Nov. 4 and was prompty released on Nov. 11. He'd later sign with the Seattle Seahawks, Las Vegas Raiders and Green Bay Packers.

12th Round, 95th Overall: S Eric Butler (Orlando Storm)

Aug 13, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots safety Eric Butler (30) reacts to his defensive play against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Patriots had two Butlers on their preseason roster this summer, and now both of them are heading to the Orlando Storm. The Patriots signed Butler, a rookie out of San Diego State, in early August and he was mainly a depth safety/special teamer during his time in New England. He'd be released with an injury designation — pushing him to injured reserve — before the Patriots reached a settlement.

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