Live Updates From Patriots QB Drake Maye's Charity Softball Game
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WORCESTER --- New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye traded in his football helmet and pads for a softball glove and bat Sunday. The MVP finalist is hosting his first-annual MayeDay Family Foundation Celebrity Softball Classic at Polar Park, with plenty of his teammates and other Boston athletes.
Earlier this week, Maye spoke to reporters about what to expect.
"It'll be fun. It'll be awesome," he laughed. "It'll be a lot of people, hopefully. We've got some fireworks after. I haven't hit a softball, so hopefully some of the guys on the team will be hitting and hopefully get some home runs or maybe some strikeouts. It should be fun."
The schedule was as follows: Home run derby at 6 p.m, a golden arm competition at 6:30 p.m. and a seven-inning softball game at 7 p.m. The night is set to conclude with a fireworks show.
Check back here for all the latest updates from the sold-out event at Polar Park, plus which of your favorite Patrots stars are the best with the bat in their hand.
Home Run Derby:
For every home run hit in the event, both Maye and his wife Ann Michael pledged to donate $1,000 to Boston Children's Hospital for each home run hit. Several players took a crack at it, all but one of them wearing shoes (take a guess which one wasn't).
In order of who hit, here's how the first round unfolded.
- Patriots OT Will Campbell: 5
- Patriots Hall of Famer Julian Edelman: 4
- Patriots QB Drake Maye: 6
- Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez: 4
- Barstool Sports Founder Dave Portnoy: 1
- Bruins Hall of Famer Zdeno Chara: 0
- San Jose Sharks F Will Smith: 5
- Patriots WR Mack Hollins: 2
- Drake Maye's Brother Cole: 3
Drake Maye, Smith and Campbell moved onto the final round. Campbell struggled in relation to the first two. Both Maye and Smith crushed nine dingers, and Campbell hit just six (still plenty of them sailing way over the fence). By order of the quarterback, Smith was given the trophy.
Golden Arm Competition:
For those who didn't compete in the Home Run Derby, they got to test out their arm strength. Each given five chances, players went out to left field to try knock down three bats at first base. It didn't go all that well.
The first roundwas a lot of misses, with a few players getting lucky on some bounces.
- Patriots TE Hunter Henry: 0/5
- Drake Maye's Brother Luke: 0/5
- Drake Maye's Brother Beau: 0/5
- Comedian Matt Rife: 0/5
- Seattle Kraken F Matty Beniers: 0/5
- Patriots WR DeMario Douglas: 1/5
- Patriots WR Romeo Doubs: 1/5
- Patriots LB Robert Spillane: 0/5
- Patriots S Brenden Schooler: 1/5
- Patriots P Bryce Baringer: 1/5
- Patriots CB Marcus Jones: 0/5
Everyone seemed to struggle, with Henry telling Gillette Stadium gameday announcer Mike "Sarge" Riley that he thinks he threw his arm out. The three players to make contact -- Douglas, Schooler and Baringer -- each entered a throw off. All three kept at it until Douglas knocked one down to win it all.
After the event, the Patriots quarterback donated a $5,000 check to Worcester's North High School. Some of the school's baseball players helped shag balls during the Home Run Derby.
Softball Classic:
The main event, a seven-inning softball game between "Team Patriots" and "Team Sox," kicked off with introductions of both sides. After a few changes to the original rosters, including Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels not being able to attend, the starting lineups made their way to the field.
Team Sox Lineup: Brenden Schooler, Dave Portnoy, Matt Rife, Will Smith, Matty Beniers, Tommy DeVito, Marcus Jones, Mack Hollins, Robert Spillane, Jared Wilson, Julian Edelman, Jack Westover, Christian Gonzalez (captain)
Team Patriots Lineup: Will Campbell, Beau Maye, Cole Maye, Luke Maye, Megan Keller, Jill Saulnier, Mike Onwenu, Hunter Henry, DeMario Douglas, Rhamondre Stevenson, Romeo Doubs, Zdeno Chara, Mike Vrabel, Drake Maye and Ann Michael Maye (co-captains)
The rules? Typical softball rules. Three outs or an entire lineup bats, and the half inning is over. For each home run hit, Drake and Ann Michael announced they'd be donating $2,000 to Boston Children's.
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Ethan Hurwitz is a writer for Patriots on SI. He works to find out-of-the-box stories that change the way you look at sports. He’s covered the behind-the-scenes discussions behind Ivy League football, how a stuffed animal helped a softball team’s playoff chances and tracked down a fan who caught a historic hockey stick. Ethan graduated from Quinnipiac University with both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in journalism, and oversaw The Quinnipiac Chronicle’s sports coverage for almost three years.Follow HurwitzSports