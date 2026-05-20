Patriots' Kayshon Boutte Attends Massachusetts Gambling Conference

New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte hasn’t been present for the team’s voluntary offseason workouts this spring. That doesn’t mean he hasn’t been involved in the Massachusetts community.

Boutte, who’s set to enter his fourth season on the Patriots since being drafted in 2023, was present at the third-annual Massachusetts Problem Gambling Conference in Springfield. Hosted by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s Office of Problem Gambling, more than 500 people registered for the event, which included a panel of local athletes.

“I’ll be on a panel today talking about sports gambling and what it does to us,” Boutte said in an Instagram message. “I felt like I had to be a part of it, so I’m here. Let’s get it.”

As part of the event at the MassMutual Center, more than a dozen sessions involving the cultural impact of gambling and the constant rise of it across the state. Massachusetts is one of a few states across the country that holds dedicated conferences on the harm of sports gambling. Since 2016, the Massachusetts Office of Problem Gambling has invested $94 million in prevention treatment, according to a release.

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) catches a pass for a touchdown against New York Giants cornerback Cor'Dale Flott (28) during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

“As we mark this important milestone for the Office of Problem Gambling Services, we continue to lean into our commitment to working with our state and community partners to expand access to prevention, referral, and treatment for those impacted by gambling’s harms,” said Massachusetts Public Health Commissioner Robbie Goldstein, MD, PhD in a press release.

Along with Boutte, former Boston Celtics forward Antoine Walker and pro boxer Jamaine Ortiz spoke about their experiences with gambling. Boutte had been arrested in 2024 on underage gambling and computer fraud charges during his time at LSU. Those charges were later dropped.

Boutte Hasn't Been Silent About Gambling Problems

Last year, Boutte penned a heartfelt essay in The Players' Tribune about his struggled with gambling uring his time in college. He wrote about how he didn't care about the scholarship he was on, or the potential of an NFL future.

“I’d wake up early in the morning, and the first thing I’d do was bet. I’d stay up late and bet. All day. All night," he wrote. “I had insomnia, so if I woke up in the middle of the night, phone next to the bed, I’d bet. Any little money I had, it was going straight to FanDuel.”

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) catches the ball for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Boutte has been honest about how the Patriots -- who drafted him in the final year with Bill Belichick at the helm -- helped save him as a player and person.

“I owe the Patriots organization everything, because after the season ended, my past came back on me,” Boutte wrote. "I had to deal with the gambling stuff resurfacing. ... How many of those 32 teams would’ve just walked away at that point? Especially from a sixth-round pick. But the organization knew my heart, and they stuck by me."

Mike Vrabel Praised The WR Last January

Last January, head coach Mike Vrabel praised the wide receiver for being open and honest.

“That’s not easy to do," Vrabel said. "He’s a private person, but I’ve seen a lot of growth from him personally … For him to be able to open up and share those things publicly, and as candidly as he did, I’m proud of him.”

Boutte is entering a contract season after coming off the best year of his NFL career, catching 33 passes for 551 yards and six touchdowns. His name has been floated around trade talks surrounding Philadelphia Eagles star wideout AJ Brown.

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