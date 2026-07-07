Top 25 Patriots of 2026: Carlton Davis Brings Energy To Secondary

The New England Patriots have plenty of strengths on their roster. No one might be as strong as their cornerbacks.

So that's why the Patriots have several players at that position who can make an impact this season. When you look at the top 25 players to suit up for them this season, it's hard not to immediately look at the corners.

That's why at No. 17, we have Carlton Davis, who is entering his second season as a member of the Patriots defense. Whether it's trying to meet receivers at the point of attack, contribute to the run game as a tackler or as a vocal leader, the cornerback brings plenty to the table.

To check out our full rankings, and where Davis stacks up among the other Patriots on the list, you can see the updated "Top 25" list right here.

Extremely Productive CB2

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Carlton Davis III (7) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Christian Gonzalez may get most of the love at cornerback, the veteran Davis really came into his own during his first season with the Patriots last season. Playing in all 17 games as a starter, Davis became the team’s No. 2 cornerback in a room filled with talent.

That’s pretty much what he’ll be asked to do once again in 2026. Typically lining up on the outside, the former Super Bowl champion is a physical player by nature. That can sometimes come back to bite him. He led the league in defensive pass interference calls against him in 2025 (nine), two of which came in the AFC Divisional against the Houston Texans.

But with that physicality comes really talented cornerback play. Davis had two picks in that win against Houston and showed off his ball skills in the rainy weather that day. That’s what the Patriots are going to need out of him as he enters his second season with New England.

He missed part of the team’s voluntary offseason program this spring, but has been a full go during mandatory minicamp. Injuries plagued him at times a year ago, where he went down to the ground grabbing something several times during the season. If he can remain healthy and as good as he was last fall, the Patriots should be more than happy about paying the 29-year-old $13 million this season. - Ethan Hurwitz

Contested Catch King

Jun 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Carlton Davis III (7) warms up during minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While many within Patriots Nation have a concerned eye focused on the contract situation of All-Pro Christian Gonzalez, they may rest assured of Davis’ spot as the team’s other starting boundary cornerback.

The eight-year veteran joined the Patriots by signing a three-year, $54 million free agent contract last offseason. In his first campaign with the Pats’, Davis compiled 69 total tackles, and ten passes-defensed. The Auburn product suited up for all 17 games last season, aligning on 91 percent of New England’s defensive snaps.

The Pats are undoubtedly hoping that Davis will demonstrate at least the same type of durability during the regular season and into the playoffs. At 6-foot-1, 206-pounds, Davis cuts an imposing presence along the perimeter.

The 29-year-old is known for his exceptional athleticism, which has been a solid complement to Gonzalez as New England’s lockdown corner. Still, it should be noted that Davis has carved his own niche with the team by winning his share of contested catch battles against opposing receivers. His skill set will be vital for helping New England’s secondary remain a solid complement to their defensive front in 2026. - Mike D'Abate

Highly Energetic

Jul 23, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Carlton Davis III (7) walks to the practice field for training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Davis is a player who has been fun to keep tabs on this spring because to the joy and energy he brings to the football field. Davis played in all 17 games last season as New England's No. 2 cornerback, and it's safe to say he'll be given that same role in 2026.

His attitude and optimism on the upcoming season (he’s used the word “momentum” when speaking to the media) reflect his high hopes for both himself and New England. Davis also can bring a level of physicality to a defense that was more-than-physical during their Super Bowl run a season ago.

He did miss out on practices during the voluntary offseason program, but all signs are pointing ahead for him moving forward. His role for the Pats in 2026 will be key, both on the field and in his attitude. - Jennifer Streeter

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