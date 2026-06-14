Biggest Winners At Each Defensive Position From Patriots Minicamp

The New England Patriots' third mandatory minicamp practice ended with a bang, literally. Second-year edge rusher Bradyn Swinson ran into quarterback Drake Maye during an 11-on-11 rep, knocking the MVP candidate to the field and abruptly ended the day by nearly half an hour.

It's a bad look for what had been a really solid side of the football for the Patriots during the week. There isn't any pads, and because of it, no hitting, but the defense didn't seem to mind. Instead, players from each position group were able to stand out regardless of physicality. Here's five of them.

DT: Leonard Taylor III

Jan 4, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Zach Wilson (0) throws a pass against New England Patriots defensive tackle Leonard Taylor III (93) during the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The former New York Jets castoff has a really bright spot for New England's defensive line during the spring. As Taylor enters his first full season with the Patriots, he's climbing the ranks and fighting for a more concrete job than his practice squad spot a year ago.

After having two pass breakups in the open OTA sessons, Taylor swatted another pass down in 11-on-11s in minicamp. With an opening at backup defensive tackle, the 24-year-old has done enough to begin conversations about making the roster.

EDGE: Elijah Ponder

Nov 13, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) run the ball against New England Patriots linebacker Elijah Ponder (91) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Without Harold Landry or Gabe Jacas present, it was a golden opportunity for Ponder to work into the starting lineups. That he did, as the second-year edge rusher was alongside Dre'Mont Jones with the top defensive unit. It's a step up from his role in the defense from a year ago as a rookie, but Ponder was clearly up to the challenge this offseason.

LB: Chad Muma

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots safety Dell Pettus (24) and New England Patriots linebacker Chad Muma (49) react after a play during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The middle of the field is pretty thin right now for the Patriots, and the more players that could pop during these practices, the better. Muma -- who has been more of a special teams player throughout his career -- saw an uptick in production in minicamp, getting the green dot to run the defense at times.

With veteran Robert Spillane not having the best week in coverage, Muma was able to impress and earn some valuable reps as a stand-up linebacker ahead of training camp.

CB: Christian Gonzalez

Jun 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) looks on during minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

But he held in and didn't participate in any competitive reps ... how can Gonzalez be a winner? Well, considering the fact he showed up to practice in the first place is a plus. The superstar cornerback could have easily held out and skipped the week, but him showing up and suiting up is a step in the right direction for a contract extension.

As for on the field, the Patriots turned to Kindle Vildor in the starting lineup in replace of Gonzalez. The veteran got picked on plenty, especially by AJ Brown, and just showed that a deal for Gonzalez should get done sooner rather than later.

S: Kevin Byard

New England Patriots safety Kevin Byard speaks to the media during the team's offseason workout schedule. | Ethan Hurwitz / Patriots On SI

This shouldn't come as much of a surprise, but the free agent signing has become a vocal leader on the Patriots defense. One of the two starters on the backend (along with Craig Woodson), Byard has looked the part and been exactly what the Patriots were hoping to get when they gave him a one-year deal in free agency. In a competitve third day of practice, he had one of the Patriots' several pass breakups.

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