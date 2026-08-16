Caleb Lomu's 'Trust' Will Help Patriots Rookie Grow This Season

Caleb Lomu opened up his NFL career as the New England Patriots' starting right tackle against the Indianapolis Colts. The preseason opener Thursday, one that resulted in a 13-13 tie, led to some positives from the Patriots offense.

It also resulted in some negatives, including from the first round rookie Lomu. But that's just part of the NFL learning curve. Lomu knows that's going to happen and he's embracing everything that comes with it.

"Pretty much everything, speed with the actual game, how fast the game moves," Lomu told reporters after the game. "Then also just the opponents you are going against out there. Everyone is on that field for a reason. They are all talented players and everyone is a lot bigger, faster and stronger. So just compared to college, everything just moves a lot quicker."

The Patriots' second offensive drive was derailed, partially because of Lomu. He was flagged for being too far downfield on what would have been a big chunk play to tight end Eli Raridon. Later, he gave up a sack to Colts rookie George Gumbs Jr. Those were mistakes, along with other penalties, that nipped what looked like a good drive right in the bud.

Lomu's Adjustment To The NFL:

Ultimately, Lomu played 43 offensive snaps against the Colts, good for seventh-most on the offense. It was a good chance for a player projected to begin his career as a backup to work on ramping up to his new normal. Sometimes that comes with some struggles at first.

"Really just have to hone in on the details, fundamentals of the game, and really, you have got to be smart out there," said Lomu. "Everyone else is smart out there, and they move quickly and you cannot think out there. You have just got to go, trust what you know.

"Trust the practice that you put in all week, just go out there and at the end of the day, just have fun playing the game. It is a sport we all grew up playing and we all love, and that is the biggest reason why we are here, so having fun is also very important."

Aug 13, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Caleb Lomu (74) warms up with linebacker Gabe Jacas (50) before a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But it wasn't just all doom and gloom. The Patriots started to run the ball behind Lomu, picking up a pair of fourth downs running to his side.

"We Are Just Trying To Move The Ball"

Those are the plays that give Lomu that "trust" in his process, and should give Patriots fans that same level of trust in the 21-year-old rookie.

"Yeah, just every play that they call out there, my job as an offensive lineman, especially in those sword guard situations on fourth down, we are just trying to move the ball," Lomu said. "We are trying to get those two yards, and so my responsibility is going with everyone else on the offensive line. We are getting that ball a yard or two, pretend we are in the red zone. Really every single play, trying to get as much movement as I can on the offensive line. So, it is just my mindset every single play going out there and giving it my all."

Lomu, like everyone else on the field, could easily improve. But for someone who's struggled at times this summer, it was nice to get some steps in the right direction.

And while the tie might not have been the best-tasting result of his preseason debut, but it allowed him to start and see why a slog of a training camp can be worth it in the long run. From running out of the tunnel to seeing his uniform for the first time, it was a special game for the Utah rookie.

"Yeah it was amazing. That was the first, just a preseason game, but it was an opportunity for all of us to get out there and go and play," Lomu said. "It is just the whole moment being here, running up that tunnel. The name I have on that jersey, it was a surreal feeling for sure. That did not feel real at all, still does not really feel real, but I loved every moment of it."

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!