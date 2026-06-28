Top 25 Patriots of 2026: Caleb Lomu Remains Top OT Backup For Now

The New England Patriots need to protect their young quarterback. After allowing an NFL-record 21 sacks in the postseason a season ago, the team went out and revamped their big boys up front.

From signing a few players in free agency to drafting a pair of tackles, the defending AFC champs felt like it was important to go all-in at the position. That included trading up for one of the draft's top offensive tackle prospects back in April.

At No. 23, the Patriots' top draft choice Caleb Lomu joins the list. The young Utah offensive tackle may not see the field as much in his first season, but could potentially play a vital role in both the short and long term plans in New England. Working as a backup in spring practices, his versatility has become a major part of his projections.

To check out our full rankings, and where Lomu stacks up among the other Patriots on the list, you can see the updated "Top 25" list right here.

No Confirmed Position = More Opportunities

Jun 10, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots tackle Caleb Lomu (74) (l) works out during minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

A lot of what Lomu can bring to the Patriots' table is up in the air right now. Is he a left tackle? A right tackle? A guard? The first round rookie doesn’t really have a set position as we head into the summer months, which can be looked at as a positive.

The left tackle in college has gotten the most reps out of any backup tackle on the right side, a sure sign that the team wants him to be the right tackle for the foreseeable future post-Morgan Moses. But because he’s continuing to get snaps at other spots just leaves the door open for the team to be versatile with how they approach their offensive line room.

The Utah rookie may not have a large role in 2026 considering the starting tackle duo of Moses and Will Campbell appears to be set in stone once again, but Lomu is easily the favorite to win the swing tackle job. Once he’s in that spot, he’ll be able to contribute to the run game in jumbo packages and get his feet wet near the goal line.

He won’t be thrown to the fire just yet, but the opportunities to get on the field are certainly exciting for someone the Patriots are super stoked to have on the roster. - Ethan Hurwitz

Learning From The Vets

Jun 10, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots tackle Caleb Lomu (74) does a drill with offensive tackle Marcus Bryant (52) during minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

If Lomu needs any help acclimating to the NFL this season, who is a better “consigliere” than Patriots’ starting right tackle Moses?

At present, New England is set to begin the season with the veteran Moses as their top option on the right side. Given his 12 years of experience as a pro-level starting tackle, the Pats’ first-rounder is poised to learn much in a reserve role in his first season with the club. Though Lomu is unlikely to unseat the incumbent prior to the start of the 2026 regular season, he will enter training camp intent on preparing himself for an eventual starting role along the Patriots’ offensive line.

With second-year lineman Will Campbell aligning as the left-side starter, Lomu also provides the Patriots’ with adequate insurance for protecting Drake Maye’s blindside. In order to reach his full potential, Lomu is expected to add some physical strength — allowing him to finish his blocks on a more consistent basis, while maintaining his athleticism to cut off the backside when blocking for the run.

When aligning as a protector, the Utah product has routinely demonstrated impressive balance, due largely in part to his quick feet, formidable framing and firm hand placement. It is important to remember that New England traded up with their division rivals, the Buffalo Bills, to secure his services. They clearly have high hopes for the 6-foot-6, 313-pounder. Much to New England’s delight, Lomu has both the attitude and the aptitude to reward the faith shown to him by the club’s front office. - Mike D'Abate

Youth Injection A Blessing

May 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots tackle Caleb Lomu (74) warms up during the New England Patriots rookie camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The average age of offensive linemen in the NFL is roughly 26 years old each season. The New England Patriots' offensive line primarily consists of experienced players, but brought in Lomu with the 28th overall pick in this year's draft.

At only 21 years old, Lomu represents plenty of expectations in New England. The addition of young talent and a fresh face could absolutely be key to the protection of Drake Maye. The quarterback was not provided with nearly enough time needed to throw the football at Super Bowl LX, and was sacked a monstrous six times against the Seattle Seahawks.

Lomu very much represents the future of the offensive tackle position, and a strong showing for him in 2026 will only indicate a bright future for the position. Finding a way to contribute this year could serve as an indicator that offensive linemen can begin to make headway at younger and younger ages.

As such, Lomu’s role in the upcoming year is not to be overlooked not only for the Pats, but also for what it represents to the NFL as a whole. - Jenny Streeter

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