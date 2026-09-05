Could Patriots Trade Christian Gonzalez? So Far, Star CB Focused on Today

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots are four days away from the NFL's season opener against the Seattle Seahawks. They're still yet to agree to a contract extension with star cornerback Christian Gonzalez.

It's starting to get worrisome if you're a Patriots fan. The team's top defensive player, who's eligible for an extension for the first time in his career, has openly stated that he's "frustrated" with how talks have gone. He's been non-committal to playing in the Week 1 matchup.

The Patriots have been open about signing Gonzalez to a longterm deal. But it still hasn't happened. Could they end up trading him?

"I mean. I'm here right now. I'm here," Gonzalez said before Saturday's practice when asked about if he'd request a trade. "Like I said, I'm focused about this practice. Focused on this practice. I'll always be where my feet are and do what I gotta do."

If The Patriots Trade Gonzalez...

Trading Gonzalez would be business malpractice by the Patriots, especially after the team's rough track record when it comes to drafting. That should be off the table. But it's an interesting conversation to have now with the Patriots rapidly approaching their first game of the year.

Jul 25, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) walks to the practice field at training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

They'll fly to Seattle on Monday for Wednesday's game. Gonzalez has yet to openly say whether he'll suit up or not. That itself should get a deal across the finish line ASAP. Not having Gonzalez out on the field for a Super Bowl rematch can't be twisted and turned into a positive for the Patriots. That's a hard PR spin.

Gonzalez wouldn't get into if Week 1 is a deadline to get a deal done. It's clear that the cornerback doesn't want to put more information out there. Enough has been said into a microphone this offseason.

"I don't want to get into that with the media," Gonzalez said. "You know, keep everything internal."

The 24-year-old cornerback remains focused on the here and now, a tune he hasn't swayed from all summer. His head coach has said that he's not fully involved in the conversations, but wants to get these negotiations wrapped up at some point.

"I Don't Get Involved In The Negotations"

"I think what's important for me is to try to communicate, try to explain the players that we really want to build around and have," Mike Vrabel said. "I’ve done that with Gonzo, and everybody knows that. So, I don’t get involved in the negotiations per se, but I certainly want to be involved in trying to get the situation resolved."

For Gonzalez, while every press conference surrounds his contract talks, he's been able to enjoy time on the phone without speaking out his future financials.

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) reacts after an interception against the Denver Broncos during the second half in the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"My support system is everything," Gonzalez said. "My mom calls me all the time and, you know, we talk. She doesn't really understand football things, so that kind of gives me a break."

Ultimately, it's clear that Gonzalez will remain frustrated until this all gets resolves. Now it's up to the team to try and eradicate that feeling before it spreads.

"I appreciate how our players feel and their emotions, and I think that's part of life. But I can’t let that be frustrating," Vrabel said. "I want to be able to coach him, help him improve as a player and a person, help our football team and help our coaches."

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