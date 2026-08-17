DeMario Douglas Has Earned Larger Role Within Patriots Offense

FOXBORO --- DeMario Douglas is entering a contract year. He's one of seven wide receivers who could potentially make the New England Patriots' 53-man roster this year. There's been times where he doesn't get many snaps on Sundays.

And yet, Douglas is in line for a big role this season.

The 25-year-old Douglas has continued to rep with the starting offense, even with the team having slot receivers Romeo Doubs and Efton Chism III alongside him. He's been split out wide with the 1s, along with working at his normal spot in the offense.

He's enjoying it.

"Man, I’ve been feeling good. Just out there playing with confidence," Douglas told reporters after the Patriots' walkthrough Sunday morning. "That first year you’re out there really trying to learn it before you get to gain that confidence. Didn’t gain that confidence till probably closer to the end of the year.

"So I mean, just to start off with that confidence is amazing, and growth, gonna help me grow."

"Our Room Is Very Stacked"

Last year, Douglas caught just 31 passes for 447 yards and three touchdowns. In games against Atlanta and New Orleans, he shined. Others, like Buffalo and Carolina, he was rarely a factor in the passing attack. It could have easily dampened Douglas' spirit.

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas (3) runs for a touchdown after a catch in the first quarter in an AFC Divisional Round game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not at all. He remains as cheery as every, arriving to his media availability with his constant smile. There's a joy that always radiates off of him, and it's clear that he's enjoying his fourth summer as a pro.

It's been a summer of competition. Right now, there's 12 wide receivers on the roster and the team might only keep a max of seven. The competition is helping the room, and Douglas, shine.

"Our room is very stacked, competition is what's gonna help us be a great room," he said. "If we don't see that competition, I don't believe you should be in this room. That competition is what is what's gonna make us."

Douglas Can Earn More Snaps, Targets In 2026

But there's only one ball to throw around the field. A.J. Brown is going to demand targets. So is Doubs. But Douglas, who's consistently "popped" on the practice field, is earning that chance to get more passes his way.

"Last year, I would say the ingredients we had in the room, there were a couple of guys that maybe played in the same general role and spot, and maybe that’s a little bit different this year," wide receivers coach Todd Downing said Sunday.

"But Pop is an extremely talented and gifted playmaker, and a guy that we got to find opportunities to get the ball in his hands, and he continues to work hard and to work on decision-making within the routes and growing in the system. And as he does more of that, I’m glad to see him be rewarded with some production."

It's Douglas' fourth year in New England, but second under offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. He's still adapting to the complex playbook, but the year of knowledge has clearly seeped into 2026. There's a real shot Douglas has his best year as a pro this fall.

"I'm learning still as I go, but just to know like the basics," Douglas said. "I go out there with confidence and then line up quick. Line up quick and read the defense. I go out there, read the defense and know what I need to do."

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