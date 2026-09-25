Zak Kuhr Has Positive Outlook on Patriots’ Dwindling Safety Depth

FOXBORO — On paper, the back of the New England Patriots' defense might look a bit iffy this week against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The team lost both Craig Woodson (shoulder) and Dell Pettus (ankle) to injuries last week in their win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pettus was placed on IR and was spotted in the locker room with a boot on his right foot. Woodson, on the other hand, has been absent for both of the team's first two practices this week.

So other than Kevin Byard, that group seems like it's bound for some miscues, right?

Not exactly.

Jaylen Reed remains on the active roster, a player who stepped up on both defense and special teams after Woodson and Pettus went down. The Patriots also have Mike Brown and rookie Elliott Davison on the practice squad. So it's not many the same players name recognition-wise in the secondary, but the coaches on the staff don't have any less faith in them.

It's unlikely — at least as it stands right now — that Woodson suits up against the Jaguars. That could up end putting a pin in any three safety looks the Patriots might want to run. They've used a lot of that to open up the season.

September 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) avoids tackles by New England Patriots safety Jaylen Reed (23) and linebacker Christian Elliss (53) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who Steps Up This Week At Safety? Zak Kuhr Explains:

"We take a lot of pride in a lot of different people playing a lot of different roles, no matter what's going on roster wise," defensive coordinator Zak Kuhr told reporters after Thursday's practice. "I'm proud of how J-Reed and Mike Brown have been practicing this week. You know, they're really locked in.

"They're really focused on their job and they always are. ... J-Reed, just the way he's talking more out there. He's starting to get more and more comfortable with the defense. You know, him and KB have had some good discussions on the sideline in between reps."

Reed was the player the Patriots got back in the Kayshon Boutte trade with the Houston Texans back in August. After playing more of a special teams role in Week 1 against the Seahawks, Reed stepped in to play his first defensive snaps of the season. He made a nice play on a crosser route in the second half, and finished with a pair of tackles.

Brown hasn't played yet this season, as the veteran was released from the roster during summer cuts. He signed back to the practice squad and is a prime candidate for his first elevation this weekend.

Jun 10, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots safety Mike Brown (33) arrives at the practice field for minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Mike's been (here) since day one," Kuhr said. "I'm sure if he gets an opportunity, he's going to make the most of his opportunity."

It won't be an easy task for the Patriots secondary this week, as the Jaguars will roll out Jakobi Meyers, Parker Washington and Brian Thomas Jr. as their top-three wideouts. The Patriots will need to be ready to step up to the challenge — including potentially playing to a higher level than what might have been expected a few weeks prior.

Ultimately, the Patriots and Kuhr have full faith in the players that are suiting up. So while it might not be a safety room at full strength, it's a unit the coaching staff is comfortable with.

"Whoever's out there, we trust to do their job or they wouldn't be out there," Kuhr said.

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