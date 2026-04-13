Everything We Learned From Eliot Wolf's Patriots Pre-Draft Press Conference

FOXBORO --- Ten days away from the 2026 NFL Draft, and the New England Patriots are continuing to work through their draft board.

Speaking to the media for the first time since the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf answered plenty of questions about what the team is planning to do when the first round rolls around, which position groups could be selected and how the roster will continue to be constructed.

Here's some of the major highlights touched on from the initial press conference inside the New Balance Athletics Center.

Trading Up Isn't Out Of The Question

With the Patriots sitting pretty at 31st overall, is a trade up a real possibility? According to Wolf, it isn't out of the question. Whether it's for an offensive tackle that slips or maybe a weapon that could improve the passing game, New England hasn't turned away from that possibility.

"We're open to anything," Wolf said. "Whatever way we can possibly improve the team, we're open to. We have 11 picks, most of those are kind of later in the draft, but we do have some flexibility with those 11 picks. I think it'll depend a little bit on how the board falls. If we view that there's a player that, you know, whether he's falling or there's somebody that we think we need to go get, we'll be open to those opportunities."

How Big Board Prep Is Progressing

Wolf admitted that the draft board is far from complete, though he did share that the facility's new war room is getting a face lift. Instead of magnets, the big board will be all digital for the seven-round draft.

As Wolf spoke, the scouting department remained in their offices to narrow down potential picks.

"It is not finalized. The college scouts are actually here now. We restarted this round of draft meetings ... two weekends ago, and we're still tweaking," Wolf said. "We're not through every position this round yet, but they're doing some breakout groups right now. ... The hay is not quite in the barn yet."

Positions Of Strength

It's no surprise that the Patriots want to upgrade their edge rushers. It's also no surprise that other positions of strength in this year's class (offensive line and tight end were mentioned) could be potential picks later in the draft.

It may be a generally weaker draft class than in seasons past, but that won't stop the Patriots front office from attempting to nail each selection.

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Trevor Goosby (74) blocks Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman R Mason Thomas (32) during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"I think every draft is different," Wolf said. "But if we do our job and we do everything right, like we're going to be able to get a good player with every pick, and that's our intention. I feel that way about every draft. No matter what happens, there's always avenues and ways to improve the team."

Wolf also mentioned that linebacker was a position to keep an eye out for, especially in the later rounds.

Team Wants Speed Off The Edge

Already rostering Dre'Mont Jones, Harold Landry and Elijah Ponder, the Patriots have plenty of size up front defensively. With a deep edge rusher class arriving, the team wants to add to it.

But not just with any body type.

"We could compliment our room with some speed," Wolf admitted. "I think that's that's evident. ... That's an area that we're looking to try to improve the depth on the roster."

Names that the Patriots could select at the end of the first round include Oklahoma's R Mason Thomas, Missouri's Zion Young, Illinois' Gabe Jacas and Clemson's TJ Parker.

Why Josh Dobbs Was Released

One of the bigger moves the Patriots made this offseason was deciding to release backup quarterback Josh Dobbs. With several local prospects potentially joining the team via draft or undrafted free agency (UConn's Joe Fagnano remains a big name), Wolf explained why that roster move took place and what comes next.

"We've evaluated all the quarterbacks. We're continuing to do that. We're looking at some pro options as well," he said. "It was really less about Josh specifically, and more about the development and growth that we saw from Tommy DeVito in his practice reps last year. As you know, Josh was a great resource for Drake (Maye). And we'll continue to continue to evaluate the position, whether that's draft the pro free agent or college free agent, or whatever it ends up on."

No Updates On Christian Gonzalez, AJ Brown Fronts

Dec 1, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) lines up during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Two big names that Patriots fans continue to monitor remain storylines. Christian Gonzalez, eligible for an extension, remains without a hefty payday. AJ Brown, the Philadelphia Eagles wideout who's been linked to the Patriots all offseason, remains in the NFC East.

Wolf was asked about updates for both players, and nothing has changed in that regard.

"I'll continue to publicly say that we want Christian here, and again, he's under contract, so we would expect that," Wolf said, confirming there's been no traction on an extension. "But as far as players on other teams again, (we're) going to keep the door open to anything that we think may improve our roster, whether that's with the player you mentioned, or other players."

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