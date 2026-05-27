EXCLUSIVE: Patriots Are Getting 'Most Competitive Person' In Undrafted RB

It doesn't matter if it's football or just a casual game off the field, Myles Montgomery does not want to lose.

The New England Patriots signed the UCF running back as an undrafted free agent this past offseason, and for a lot of money. His $272,500 in guarantees is the most the Patriots have ever given an undrafted rookie in franchise history. That's not small chunk of change, and Montgomery got it for good reason.

His college career, split between time at Cincinnati and UCF, was impressive. In 41 career games, he racked up 1,546 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. In his final season, he ran for a career-high 705 yards and four touchdowns. That tenacity on the field was evident to his position coach, who says that New England is getting a hyper-competitive player and person.

"He's a true competitor, he hates losing anything," Beal said. "It could be horseshoes, we played bean bags ... Myles is talking crap to everybody, he was going hard."

Beal remembers a time when the running backs and offensive line was pitted together during an offseason get-together, a "joint" to get to know each other, as Beal put it. Montgomery's team was losing. He didn't take it well, and it's still being brought up.

"Just the most competitive person. We still talk about to the day, the o-linemen do," Beal recalled. "(He's) just so competitive, so locked in, whatever task we're doing. They took the L that day. ... We're getting ready to do our next trip, and (Montgomery) is on board to make a guest appearance as always."

Nov 29, 2025; Provo, Utah, USA; UCF Knights quarterback Tayven Jackson (2) hands the ball off to running back Myles Montgomery (22) during the second quarter of the game against the BYU Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Beal was part of the coaching staff that had to try and convince Montgomery to stay with the Knights in 2024. After Scott Frost was hired to be UCF's head coach ahead of last season, several key players were at the forefront of the team's re-recruitment.

"(He) just really became the face of UCF just because of his work mindset and (his) very infectious smile," Beal said. "We wanted to show him our visions for how we're going to use him and how we're going to bring in guys to protect him around him, so he wouldn't necessarily feel like he has to put the whole world on his back, and I think that worked out in our favor."

Myles Montgomery Hates Losing In Whatever It Is

This past year is when Montgomery broke onto the scene. The 23-year-old had a few great games (119 rushing yards against Kansas State and 110 yards against Kansas) for what was a mediocre UCF team. Despite the record on the field (2-7 in the Big 12, 5-7 overall), Montgomery never lost focus off of it.

The 5-foot-10 running back would be the first person to watch the film the day after each game, and would meet with the coaching staff to get better each week. The work never stopped for Montgomery, even after taking a beating on the field.

"Myles is all business. That's the one thing, anything that he is putting his mind to is full go, non-negotiable, and it's just that way with football," Beal said. "He was in there watching film, he's in there meeting with me, with the offensive staff, learning our terminology.

"It was really his passion, his dedication to do more than the little things ... He took a lot of pride in that part of it. His intelligence of the game, his intelligence of just putting the time in studying. When you're done with the game on Saturday, he was the first one in the film room on Sunday."

May 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots running back Myles Montgomery (39) catches the ball during the New England Patriots rookie camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Football isn't the end goal for Montgomery. His drive and determination has him destined for something bigger after his playing career. He wants to be a police officer at some point, and Montgomery has already been doing work with the Orange County (Fl.) Sheriff's Office. He's also received the sponsorship to eventually go through the police academy at some point.

"He Is Full Go At Anything He Does"

It's something he's passionate about, and that passion bleeds through into football.

"He is full go at anything he does," Beal said. "I mean, he's already (wanting to) go and be a policeman after whatever he wants to be. Academically, he was so on top of every schooling. Whatever he put his mind to, he just found ways to go balls to the wall."

The Patriots need that mentality on the roster, especially someone who'll be carrying the rock out of the backfield. Behind Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson, the depth chart is crowded with no clear answer. Terrell Jennings and Lan Larison are returning from last season, while New England spent a seventh rounder on Alabama's Jam Miller.

The hill to climb when it comes to being an undrafted rookie in the NFL is steep beyond belief. Beal says that Montgomery's speed -- sometimes the part of his game the running back may not trust enough -- could allow him to stick around into the fall months.

UCF Knights running back Myles Montgomery (22) runs the ball during the second half of the game against Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Sept. 27, 2025. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"He don't gotta make a move, he can just go," Beal said. "He don't gotta run away from somebody or try to use an angle, because he's smart enough that he could see angles and stuff like that. But his ability just to go from 0 to 100 now is something that I really think (is) going to ... be an asset for him in his tool bin."

Montgomery won't be asked to be throw any horseshoes or bean bags in New England this summer. The opening for the team's third running back spot hangs in the balance though, and you can expect the rookie to be as competitive as possible to win the job in training camp.

After all, to quote Beal, "he hates losing."

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