Following A.J. Brown's Every Move At His First Patriots Practice

FOXBORO --- A.J. Brown was officially traded to the New England Patriots on June 1. Less than 24 hours later, the former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver was suiting up and practicing for his new team.

The OTA session, which was open to reporters, but closed to the general public, was a slower-paced practice that didn't have any players hit each other. But it did give the media a first glimpse as the Patriots' new WR1 and how he can fit into the team's plans on offense.

It was a long day for Brown, who equated his new digs to "heaven" in his post-practice press conference. All the phones and television cameras were glued to the former Super Bowl champion, as were my binoculars.

Here's everything that Brown did in his first day as a New England Patriots wide receiver yesterday.

6:23 a.m. -- Arrives At Facility

The Patriots' social media team posted the moment that the Pro Bowl pass catcher arrived at the New Balance Athletics Center this morning. Brown, strolling in with a hoodie and a backpack, would take his physical later in the morning.

Between 6:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. -- Passes Physical

Head coach Mike Vrabel addressed reporters ahead of the practice and took plenty of questions about his new wide receiver. One of them was if Brown had passed his physical. Vrabel said he had.

He added that just because he passed doesn't mean he's a full-go for practice, mentioning how every player has their own practice plans -- "We'll have to monitor it, just because he hasn't been with us. I think it's important that we do that, but also important that he be out there and kind of see how we do things."

Brown told reporters that he was already part of team meetings, mentioning Vrabel, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, quarterback Drake Maye and offensive tackle Will Campbell by name.

12:11 p.m. -- Arrives At Practice

All the Patriots players made the long walk from the team's indoor facility to their upper practice fields. With helmet in hand, Brown made the walk up the hill and was greeted with plenty of cameras.

Jun 2, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) arrives at the practice field for the team's OTA at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

12:14 p.m. -- Caught Tennis Balls Pre-Practice

One of the few players without a jersey on at the time, Brown was working on his hand-eye coordination with positon coach Todd Downing. He caught tennis balls while standing on one-leg, working both sides. He later put his uniform on.

12:18 p.m. -- Initial Position Drills

The Patriots start their practice with position drills before moving onto the stretching period. During this time, Brown worked with the wide receivers and defensive backs on his route breaks. Undrafted wide receiver Nick DeGennaro let him cut in line, and when the drill was over and the wide receivers broke down a huddle, Brown was clearly confused on what to do. First day on the job, right?

AJ Brown’s first rep as a Patriot. Nice of Nick DeGennaro to let the veteran go ahead of him. pic.twitter.com/o2HzTmVbIN — Ethan Hurwitz (@HurwitzSports) June 2, 2026

12:23 p.m. -- Team Stretches

The entire roster began to stretch with blaring music in the background. Brown didn't go at the front of the line, and remained clumped with the rest of the wideouts.

12:27 p.m. -- First Skill Rep

Brown worked with the wide receivers, still hanging in the back of the group. During this drill -- where the players had to burst out of their stance -- Brown looked pretty quick compared to the rest of the wide receivers, all of who are clearly much smaller than him.

AJ Brown is so smooth catching the football. pic.twitter.com/3R2qhyEjaa — Ethan Hurwitz (@HurwitzSports) June 2, 2026

12:29 p.m. -- Worked With Mack Hollins, Hunter Henry

As the other pass catchers ran off to another drill, Brown worked with Hollins and Henry in a side session. They caught passes from the quarterbacks, and were watched by McDaniels.

12:37 p.m. -- Didn't Run Field-Length WR Sprint

What we've seen from the first two practices is that the entire wide receiver room kicks off their individual drills by running the entire length of the field. While others, like DeMario Douglas and Efton Chism III led the way, Brown hung off to the side.

12:38 p.m. -- Position Drills Continue, Route Running On Air

Jun 2, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kyle Williams (18) covers wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) during the team's OTA at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The wide receivers worked on a drill where they had one player essentially shadow cover another player. Brown was paired up with Kyle Williams, and it looked effortless at how easy Brown was able to make catches over him. They also ran some routes on air, and it didn't appear that the veteran had lost a step from last season.

12:44 p.m. -- One-Handed Snag

In the final play of the drill, Brown was lined up one-on-one with Drake Maye throwing passes. Brown lept up and snagged a one-handed catch down the sideline. If that's any indication about what he can bring to the offense, watch out.

12:51 p.m. -- 11-on-11s Begin, Brown Starts On Sideline

The Patriots broke up into two sides and started their typical team drills. Brown didn't start on the field with the top unit. Instead, he stood to the side, helmet off and taking in the plays.

12:53 p.m. -- First Snap, Catch

Two minutes later, Brown came onto the field for his first snap. He lined up on the left side of the offense and a roughly six-yard curl route. Maye hit him just as he broke, and it was the first real catch of the day for the 28-year-old Brown. He would depart the field after this play.

1:01 p.m. -- Worked On Release With Romeo Doubs

Jun 2, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) makes a catch during the team's OTA at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

As 11-on-11s continued, Brown remains on the sideline. Standing behind the offense, he chatted up equally-new wideout Romeo Doubs while working on his release. The backup offense remained on the field.

1:06 p.m. -- Spoke With Kyle Williams

Brown continues to get acclimated to his new surroundings, and that includes meeting his new teammates. After spending part of the wide receiver drill with Williams, Brown spent some time talking to the second-year pass catcher on the sideline.

1:12 p.m. -- Stays On Sideline For 11s

The teams broke for some more positioned periods, but quickly returned. Like the first 11-on-11 session, Brown didn't open up as a starter. It was about 10 minutes of plays until he would step foot back into the huddle

1:22 p.m. -- Two More Snaps, No Targets

Strapping on his helmet, Brown ran back onto the field for a pair of plays. Lined up on the outside, Brown ran two routes and wasn't targeted on either one of them. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson and tight end Hunter Henry were on the receiving end of both of Maye's passes.

1:24 p.m. -- Final Snap Of Practice

Jun 2, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) warms up during the team's OTA at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

After a brief time off the field, Brown returned for his final snap of the day. He didn't get looked at, as Douglas caught one of his team-leading four catches. Brown soon ran off the field and didn't play any more in 11-on-11s.

1:38 p.m. -- Full Team Ran 20-Yard Sprints

The entire team took to the goal line to run 20-yard sprints. Led by the coaching staff, position groups ran in waves. Brown was on the left side of the group and ran with the rest of the receivers.

1:43 p.m. -- More Full Team 20-Yard Sprints

Jun 2, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) reaches out for the ball during the team's OTA at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Five minutes later, the sprints happened again. Brown was flanked by Douglas and TreVeyon Henderson as he ran.

1:47 p.m. -- Talks To Josh McDaniels

During the final period of the practice, Brown stood off to the side and spoke with McDaniels. The offensive coordinator told reporters before practice that he had just met Brown that morning, and expects him to be a major part of the team's passing success in 2026.

2:15 p.m. -- Press Conference

Jun 2, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) speaks at a press conference after practice at the team's OTA at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The final of four players to talk to reporters after practice, Brown came in with plenty of cameras shuttering. He was asked questions about his immediate post-trade emotions, what he thinks about Mike Vrabel and Drake Maye, and his childhood fandom of the Patriots.

He also shared some of his thoughts that he had during his first practice in New England.

"Just talking to my mom, I was like, 'Man, I’m still in awe,'" Brown said. "I’m trying to adjust and walking up the hill with the uniform on, I was like, 'Man, this is real.' Caught myself one point in practice, wasn’t paying attention because I was like, 'Dang, I’m a Patriot.' Just trying to take it all in as much as I can. Obviously, I got back to work quickly. There’s levels to it, and as I said, I’m enjoying it."

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