Here's What The Patriots Want Christian Barmore To Realize This Season

The New England Patriots have had specific plans for Christian Barmore for the last two seasons. After the defensive tackle dealt with a blood clot diagnosis in 2024, Barmore hasn't been the same player -- and he hasn't been a daily participant in practices.

The 26-year-old had just two sacks a year ago, and took a back seat to Milton Williams along the defensive line. Because of the blood thinners he was placed on after being diagnosed, Barmore has been limited in practices. His routine the last few seasons hasn't been ideal.

Despite that, the Patriots are keeping a positive message for Barmore as he enters his sixth season. That 1-2 punch that he packs with Williams also gives the staff plenty of hope.

"I always wanted to relay the message and focus on what you can do. Don’t worry about the things that may be limited," defensive line coach Clint McMillan said at mandatory minicamp. "And I think throughout the course of the year he had massive improvement and was a huge part of us playing good defense. And I tell him all the time, like, we would not have ended up where we were if you didn’t play well. So excited for him to get a full offseason and excited to get the second year with him."

Christian Barmore Remains A Major Piece

McMillan also added that Barmore's passion for the game continues to drive him, and that he's been working hard to get back to the player he was in 2023 (where he had a career-high 8.5 sacks).

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore (90) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"He loves the game of football," McMillan. "He spends time on it. His preparation is excellent. I think he’s always prepared going into games. He spends a lot of time on it, even when he’s off the clock. So by the time he comes in, he’ll be able to talk through it and say the things that he likes, things that he doesn’t like."

Barmore inked a massive four-year, $92 million contract extension after the 2023 season, but was diagnosed with the blood clots ahead of the 2024 season. He missed several games that season.

Now as he enters 2026, the Alabama Crimson Tide product is continuing the same mindset he's had his entire career. Part of that is working with the medical staff to hammer home a perfect practice schedule for the defensive tackle.

"His Attitude Has Been Great"

"Really just whatever they want me to do. I’m out here to work," Barmore said. "Every time I’m out here, it’s about the grind. With the training camp, I got to do what I got to do. I’ll be out here all the time, all I need to be. So it doesn’t matter. Let’s get it."

Oct 26, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore (90) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

He'll enter his second season with Mike Vrabel as his head coach, and it's his first time since 2022-23 (Bill Belichick) that Barmore has had the same head coach in back-to-back seasons. The success might not have been at the same statistical level in his first go-around with Vrabel, but the coaching staff is well aware of what Barmore can bring to the table.

They just want him to remember that this year.

"He’s a player that we have to manage," Vrabel said. "He’s able to get and understand what to do without practicing every single day. I just want to see him finish. Some of those plays that he had in the backfield around the quarterback, and instead of being disruptive, being able to finish those, because he did that a lot.

"I try to talk to him about not being frustrated, that those plays impact the game. It may not show up on a statistical category. But I think his attitude has been great. I enjoy working with him, I do. I’m looking for more and more of the same next year."

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