Patriots' Christian Barmore Gets Major Legal Update

New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore, in court on March 9 for a domestic assault and battery charge, had a major legal victory.

At his arraignment at Attleboro District Court, Massachusetts prosecutors said they'd be dropping the singular charge against the defensive lineman, stating that they do not believe they can prove their case.

The 26-year-old Barmore appeared in court with his lawyers, but did not speak in the courtroom, nor did he speak to the crowd of reporters outside the courthouse.

What Was Barmore Charged With?

Barmore was facing one charge after a criminal complaint filed in December said that the Patriots star grabbed his girlfriend's phone before throwing her to the floor during an argument back in August. This allegedly happened in his Mansfield home, and the woman told police that she had reported the incident three weeks after it had occurred.

The woman also told police that an argument had stemmed over the temperature on the air conditioner, and if the woman had eaten any of Barmore's leftovers.

The woman also said that Barmore grabbed her by her shirt "in the area of her neck" when she tried to get up from the floor before eventually letting go.

The prosecuting district attorney, Thomas M. Quinn III, told reporters at the court that the woman who made the complaint did not want to travel out of state for the case. The woman -- who is the mother of Barmore's child, per the police report -- reportedly took a Patriots-issued car to Delaware after the incident happened.

New England Patriots defensive lineman Christian Barmore enters Attleboro District Court on Monday, March 9, 2026, for his arraignment. | Mark Jarret Chavous/The Enterprise / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In a statement, Barmore's attorney denied the allegations, saying, "We are confident that the evidence will demonstrate that no criminal conduct took place. Based on the facts and the law, we expect that this personal matter will be resolved in the near future and both parties will move forward together."

Barmore's original arraignment was scheduled for Feb. 3, but was pushed back because of the team's chances of making a deep postseason run this year. Barmore's former teammate, wide receiver Stefon Diggs, was also arraigned on a felony strangulation charge, which he pleaded not guilty to.

When the charges were reported, the Patriots issued a statement about Barmore's allegations.

"The matter remains part of an ongoing legal process. We will respect that process, continue to monitor the situation closely, as we have over the past few months, and cooperate fully with the league."

"I think that these are allegations, like you mentioned in your question, it's things that we have to handle," head coach Mike Vrabel said after the charges were made public. "Every day there are distractions. Some are smaller than others. Confident that we'll focus on the Dolphins and those two individuals that you mentioned will be able to handle the ongoing legal process."

