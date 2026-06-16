The Patriots Minicamp Breakout That is Too Good to Be True

Following being drafted with the New England Patriots' first round selection this spring, offensive tackle Caleb Lomu spent all of OTAs and minicamp repping all across the offensive line. He's worked in at right tackle with the starting unit, left tackle with the backups and sprinkled in time at both guard spots.

By all measures, Lomu's first practices with New England warrant the description of being a "breakout." After all, it seemed like he would destined for a backup role to open up his NFL career in 2026.

Because of Morgan Moses given time off during minicamp, part of an intentional plan by the coaching staff, Lomu was thrown into the fire as the starting right tackle. He took the majority of snaps when the veteran wasn't present at practice and could easily be called upon if needed as a starter.

But that may be getting ahead of ourselves. After all, Moses is still coming back and is coming off of a pretty successful first season with the Patriots at that spot. Will Campbell hasn't given up his spot at left tackle, and Alijah Vera-Tucker and Mike Onwenu aren't certainly getting replaced inside.

Despite what Lomu's snap counts say at minicamp, it's hard to truly envision him continuing this level of on-field success to open up the regular season this September.

Jun 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots tackle Caleb Lomu (74) looks on at minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Why Caleb Lomu Isn't Quite Ready For NFL Action Just Yet

Lomu started at left tackle in all 12 regular season games for the Utah Utes last season. Part of the reason why he was drafted was because of the lackluster blocking that the offensive line showed in last year's postseason run, including an ugly showing in Super Bowl LX. You'd like your first round pick to contribute out of the gate, but there's still plenty of growing to do for Lomu.

He's still only 21. Lomu has not faced any full-speed edge rushers at this point in time. He also needs to get stronger, something executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf mentioned after thsy had drafted him.

"Like most rookie offensive linemen, he's going to have to get stronger when he gets up here," Wolf said.

Sure, Lomu had a breakout minicamp. He was drafted by New England in the first round for a reason. But he still has a journey ahead of him to get to where he wants to be in the league, and that includes getting sturdier footing in the starting lineup.

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