Three Patriots Who May Have Lost Their Jobs at Minicamp, Including Veteran Defenders

The New England Patriots now officially have their mandatory minicamp in the rearview mirror.

Right now, the Patriots have until late July before the start of training camp kicks off on the practice fields outside of Gillette Stadium. Does that mean that the defending AFC champions are getting ready for a month of rest and relaxtion?

Well, not all members of the Patriots' roster may have earned that well-deserved vacation. Here's a look at a trio of Patriots who may have some work to do when it comes to keeping their job this summer.

Edge Rusher Harold Landry

Missing in action at minicamp due to injury, the veteran edge rusher underwent surgery after playing through an injury to end last season. Landry remains focused on his rehabilitation and hasn't been present at any of the practices so far this spring.

New England Patriots linebacker Harold Landry III exits the field after defeating the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As a result of his absence, the primary group along the defensive line in team drills during minicamp was Dre'Mont Jones, Christian Barmore, Milton William and Elijah Ponder. The second-year Ponder did step up and could very well see an increased role in 2026, something that could limit Landry's production this season.

Even once Landry returns to full strength, it may still be wise for New England to invest more playing time in other players on the edge.

Linebacker Robert Spillane

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA;New England Patriots linebacker Robert Spillane (14) jogs off the field after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Like Landry, Spillane is still working his way back from an ankle injury that gave him trouble late last season. Before suffering the injury, Spillane posted 97 total tackles, including four for a loss, along with one sack, one fumble recovery and two interceptions — making him one of New England's more consistent linebackers.

While he originally projected as the Patriots' top inside linebacker next season, Spillane was perhaps among the worst there was on display last week. He was beaten on touchdowns by both Hunter Henry and Rhamondre Stevenson during 11-on-11 drills, and other linebackers (Chad Muma, KJ Britt) had much better weeks of practice. For a player coming off an injury late last season, a more ideal showing from Spillane would have been ideal.

Edge Rusher Gabe Jacas

Every single active player for the Patriots reported to the mandatory minicamp in some shape or fashion, except for the rookie Jacas. He didn't participate in any team drills at all this spring and still remains unsigned -- the only second round draft pick to not have a contract ironed out yet.

The 55th overall pick did have a procedure done during the offseason, something that head coach Mike Vrabel pointed out.

New England Patriots edge rusher Gabe Jacas walks on the field during the team's rookie minicamp. | Contributed by Sophie Weller / PatriotsWire

"I do not attribute it to anything other than he is not here and that he is not under contract at this current time. So, I do not want to say that there is a reason for it other than that is what it is right now," Vrabel said. "He had a procedure, and he is not under contract."

Not showing up at all, injury and contract aside, is not a good look for the Illinois rookie who was expected to have a large role on the Patriots defense this season.

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