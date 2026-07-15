Three Massive Questions Patriots Need To Answer At WR This Summer

As it stands right now, the New England Patriots have 12(!) wide receivers on the roster heading into training camp next week.

Now, it's obvious that not all 12 of these players will be on the 53-man roster come Week 1, and while most of the guys that will eventually earn a spot are known (I'm looking at you, A.J. Brown, Romeo Doubs and Mack Hollins), some other players have their futures hanging in the limbo.

So there are a few questions the Patriots will face at this position throughout the summer. Do they need to make a move? What are the roles for some of these younger guys? Who will click with Drake Maye early and often at training camp?

Here are three burning questions that the Patriots will soon need to find the answer to before they kick off their season in Seattle at the start of September.

What Is Romeo Doubs' True Role?

When the Patriots essentially replaced Stefon Diggs with Doubs in free agency, people went months thinking that the former Packers star would be the team's No. 1 wideout in the offense. After all, they had committed $68 million to him over four years -- a hefty deal to hand out.

But the team made an even bigger splash a few months later, trading a first round pick and more for Brown's services. Now Brown, the former All-Pro, will take over the "WR1" spot from Doubs without having to play a single game in a Patriots jersey.

So what is Doubs' outlook for this season going to be?

Aug 19, 2023; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) makes a sideline reception, in the first quarter, in front of New England Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden (7) during their preseason football game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: William Glasheen-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

During spring practices, Doubs did his job. Not to get all Bill Belichickian over here, but he didn't become a total superstar during the practiecs that media got to watch. He played well and worked with the top offense, but it was clear that Brown's role was a lot larger.

In theory, you'd think that adding Brown would hinder Doubs' production. After all, Maye might want to throw the ball to the team's best receiver (and yes, Brown is clearly their top option). In fact, it could do the opposite.

Because teams are keying in on Brown outside the numbers, they may leave the talented Doubs facing 1-on-1 coverage in the middle. The Patriots could stand to spread the ball around to their two big name acquisitions this year.

Will There Be A Slot Competition?

We all know how much the Patriots offense has thrived with a slot receiver working inside. From Troy Brown and Wes Welker, to Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola, the Patriots and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels have made it a staple.

But this year, the options for the position aren't that vast. It's essentially up in the air between DeMario Douglas, the veteran entering a contract season, or Efton Chism III, last summer's preseason darling who earned a roster spot because of his talents.

So between those two ... who's getting the job?

It feels like Douglas, the player will a lot more explosiveness and pep in his step, is bound for the job. After all, he brings the most upside to the position. In recent seasons, however, the team hasn't been fond of putting him on the field for large amount of snaps.

Jul 23, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism III (86) makes a catch during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chism, on the other hand, can really impact the game on special teams. Last year, he worked in as the team's top kick returner, and that could soon be the best way for him to make the active roster.

This spring, both Douglas and Chism have been used in the offense in a myriad of roles. Both have also been back returning kicks -- something that will really determine the final roster spots come cut-down day.

It feels like one of these two players will be on the roster this season. It's going to take a strong summer slate for someone for the Patriots to keep both of them. Right now, it feels like Douglas' job to lose.

Do Any UDFAs Break Free From Basement?

Last summer, Chism broke onto the scene as an undrafted rookie to earn a spot in the room. It doesn't feel -- at least not right now -- that anybody in this year's UDFA rookie class will be able to do the same.

It's not because of a lack of talent (the Patriots brought in four players with different skill sets that all look the part), but because the room is so deep, it doesn't appear like there is even room for a young rookie to crack the surface.

if we take the wide receiver room right now the way I project it to turn out (Brown, Doubs, Hollins, Kyle Williams, Douglas, and depending on what happens on the trade block, Kayshon Boutte), no rookie really has a shot.

But we have seen crazier things at Patriots training camp, and we can't write any of these players off just yet.

Jun 2, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Cameron Dorner (88) runs with the ball during the team's OTA at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New England brought in Kyle Dixon (Culver-Stockton), Cameron Dorner (North Texas), Nick DeGennaro (James Madison) and Jimmy Kibble (Georgetown) into town this past spring. In the rookie minicamp and team practices, none of them jumped off the page in the way Chism did in 2025.

We still have plenty of practices to go until final rosters are decided, including three preseason games that will show us a whole lot.

That group of four players doesn't have the same roster flexibility as UDFAs in the past might have had, so it's going to be interesting to see how many of them are able to play their way into a practice squad spot.

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