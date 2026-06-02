Patriots, A.J. Brown Would Be Wise to Quickly Re-Work Contract

After months of speculation, rumor and innuendo, three-time All Pro wide receiver A.J. Brown is becoming a member of the New England Patriots.

The Pats began the month of June by sending a first-round draft pick in 2028 and a 2027 fifth-round pick — the better of New England's selections in that round of next year's draft — to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for Brown’s services. In doing so, they have not only bolstered their passing attack, but have also provided quarterback Drake Maye with the type of deep, big-play weapon capable of instilling fear in opposing defenses for the foreseeable future.

From an on-field perspective, acquiring a player of Brown’s prowess was a metaphorical slam dunk. The 28-year-old has compiled greater than 1,000 receiving yards in six of his seven NFL seasons. When healthy, Brown has the skill set to rank among the NFL’s top pass-catchers.

Still, the trade which many had considered inevitable since the start of the 2026 league year was not completed until June 1.

Dec 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) in action during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Why is that, you may ask? It is all about the money.

Had the Eagles traded Brown to the Patriots — or any other team — before June 1, they would have taken a $43.4 million dead cap hit, a financial burden Eagles’ general manager Howie Roseman ultimately considered to be an unacceptable price to pay. By waiting until after 4 p.m. ET on the first day of June, Philadelphia’s dead cap hit dropped to a more palatable $16.3 million this season. Having entered the day with $42.53 million in available cap space, as well as the willingness to satisfy the Eagles’ asking price in draft capital, the Patriots became their top suitor in a deal for Brown.

As a result, the three-time Pro Bowler is now a member of the franchise for which he grew up a super fan.

The Patriots and Brown Must Make a New Pact

With Brown officially in the Foxborough fold, the Pats are now set to assume the remainder of his Eagles’ contract. The Ole Miss product has four years and $113 million remaining on his current deal — a pact which automatically voids after 2029.

The Patriots presently owe Brown $1.3 million in salary for 2026 and have until the day before their first regular-season game [Sept. 8] to decide on his $27.45 million option bonus. If picked up, the Pats would be free to spread that amount evenly over the next five years. As such, the Pats could afford to keep Brown in New England on his current contract.

Nevertheless, Patriots salary cap expert Miguel Benzan expected that the first order of business between Brown and the Patriots will be to work out a new deal — beneficial to both sides.

“The Patriots will act quickly to re-do Brown’s contract,” Benzan told Patriots On SI. “The cap numbers of that deal will likely depend on how the Pats feel about his longevity, and — most importantly — his knee.

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) looks on prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

“But, before the inevitable restructure of his contract, A.J. Brown's 2026 cap hit is presently set at $6.79 million,” Benzan continued. “I’ve been told his $250,000 off-season workout bonus charge will remain with the Eagles, considering he has yet to participate in any of Philadelphia’s workouts, to date. He needs to take part in 80 percent [of them], and will fall short of that.”

Until a new deal comes to fruition, Brown's 2027, 2028 and 2029 cap numbers are currently set at $10.996 million, $17.883 million and $23.591 million — primarily because of the “respective $19.405 million, $29.36 million and $28.315 million option bonuses in 2027, 2028 and 2029,” per CBS Sports.

In that regard, New England may find that reworking Brown's contract into a more conventional structure may be the correct course.

Without any guaranteed money on his current deal beyond 2027, the Patriots and Brown would seemingly be eager to at least work out an adjustment to the latter’s present contract — one which would make it more beneficial to extend New England’s union with Brown beyond two seasons.

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