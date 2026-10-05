Patriots Secondary Overjoyed after Sealing Bills Win with Interception

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The New England Patriots locker room, fresh off a thrilling 29-26 win over the division rival Buffalo Bills, was elated. Everyone seemed to be in a good mood after the team's second win of the season.

But there might not have been a happier bunch of players than the secondary — a group that battled injuries before and during the game before a Craig Woodson interception ended the game in the final seconds.

"God empowered me for moments like this," Woodson told reporters after the game. "Moments to make plays like this. To have the opportunity to go out there and put the skillset he gave me on display, and go out there and give him the glory. That's all I thought about.

"Once the play happened, the ball went in the air. It was like it was slow motion, honestly."

His interception — coming just a few plays after the Patriots reclaimed the lead with a 23-yard touchdown from Efton Chism III — quieted the Highmark Stadium crowd. It was Woodson's first interception since his one against the Houston Texans in last season's AFC Divisional game.

This one, though, handed Josh Allen and the Bills their first loss of the season. That made it a little bit more special.

Patriots Secondary Sealed Their Winning Fate

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots safety Craig Woodson (4) celebrates an interception with New England Patriots free safety Kevin Byard (31) during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We needed this win," cornerback Carlton Davis told Patriots On SI. "We needed this win for the division, so the urgency. It was an urgency win. ... That s--- was f------ huge, bro.

"We needed players to step up. Like having lost our best corner, having lost C-Woods ... It's that next man up mentality."

This was not a secondary that was at his best. Dell Pettus was placed on IR a week ago after suffering an ankle injury. Christian Gonzalez missed the game with a shoulder issue. Charles Woods left the game in the fourth quarter after suffering what he called a "stinger" in his shoulder.

And yet, this unit battled against an offense that has been at the top of its game all year.

"That's a team win," Woods told Patriots On SI. "That's what you call a team win right there. Just guys playing complimentary football, special teams, o(ffense), defense. Beautiful."

Banged Up Unit Came Up Big

Some things will need to get cleaned up from this unit. The Bills grabbed the lead in the fourth quarter after Allen connected with Keon Coleman for a 34-yard laser down the middle of the field. Khalil Shakir had a 50-yard gain, while Joshua Palmer would have had one if he hadn't dropped the ball.

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots safety Craig Woodson (4) celebrates an interception during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But ultimately, this unit was happy to be the ones to clinch it.

"I'm very psyched," Woods said. "That's our mentality. We always preach next man up, so you know, very excited. I'm very happy for (Woodson)."

It was Woodson's first game back after missing the team's Week 3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He suffered a shoulder injury the week prior, and his absence clearly hurt this team. Now that he's healthy and ready to go, he hopes to build on what the Patriots put on tape in Western New York.

"Just because we were 1-2 doesn't mean anything," Woodson said. "We can win as many games as we want."

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