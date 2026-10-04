5 Patriots to Watch in Divisional Clash vs. Bills

The beginning of the 2026 season hasn't fared too well for the New England Patriots. Last season's AFC champions have just one win under their belts, alongside a pair of particularly ugly losses.

An AFC East battle against the Buffalo Bills could be the perfect antidote ... or a recipe for disaster. With that, here are the five most important Patriots to watch when the team takes on the Bills at 1 this afternoon

QB Drake Maye

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) is hurried by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Patriots 35-6. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times‑Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Through three games this season, Maye has been far from the best quarterback in the NFL. In fact, he may be the worst. The 23-year-old has tossed a league-high six interceptions and only one touchdown. His 585 passing yards also ranks just 25th.

"I think it's disappointing," Maye said last Sunday when asked about his performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars. "You know, I think the ball starts rolling like that, we can't get out of our own way, can't get out of my own way personally. So I gotta look myself in the mirror and take this as a turning point."

DT Milton Williams

Aug 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Milton Williams (97) walks to the practice fields during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before Williams missed the Patriots' latter matchup with the Bills last season due to injury, he played a significant role in the team's 23-20 win over Buffalo earlier in the year. The 27-year-old recorded a half sack and four tackles en route to the victory.

Now, on Sunday, New England may need an even better performance from Williams to have any chance at winning. The defensive tackle is yet to record a sack this season and will need to step up big with co-star Christian Barmore ruled out due to a shoulder injury.

CB Charles Woods

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) is shoved out of bounds by New England Patriots cornerback Charles Woods (22) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Patriots 35-6. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As the Patriots continue to struggle with injuries, Woods is likely to have an increased workload on Sunday, as superstar cornerback Christian Gonzalez has been ruled out with a shoulder injury. Woods stepped into a similar role against the Pittsburgh Steelers two weeks ago with Carlton Davis III out. In that battle, he tallied eight tackles and deflected a pass.

"I mean, I think Charles will get some snaps in there," head coach Mike Vrabel said Friday. "I think we'll mix around some guys. Marcus (Jones) will play outside, inside a little bit. I think Karon's (Prunty) done a really nice job on special teams and so if he's asked to play on defense, he'll be ready to go.

G Ben Brown

Aug 13, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots center Ben Brown (77) looks on before a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No surprise here. Yet another Patriot who will need to step up due to an injury at the position. Heading into the season, Brown was New England's fourth-string right guard. After injuries to starter Mike Onwenu and backup Greg Van Roten, plus poor play by third-stringer Walter Rouse, Brown is expected to start on Sunday.

"I would probably anticipate Ben Brown starting out there," Vrabel said Friday. "I think Walter (Rouse) will have to be ready to go. I think that we will see where we are with Matt Pryor coming over from Arizona, whether we feel like he could potentially help us at the game or be available for the game."

K Andy Borregales

Sep 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots kicker Andy Borregales (8) kicks a field goal against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, the Patriots' first matchup against the Bills was the tide-turner for Borregales. After having missed a field goal and a pair of point-after attempts through the first few weeks of the year, the then-rookie connected on his trio of kicks and duo of PATs in Buffalo. The final of the day may have been the best of his young career thus far, a 52-yarder to win the game.

Borregales has now missed a kick in each of the past two weeks, including an ugly 38-yard attempt. Can this year's matchup against the Bills have a similar effect as last season's did?

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