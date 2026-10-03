Patriots Announce Starting RG for Bills Matchup, And It's The Right Choice

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots are going to be rolling out their third different right guard in as many weeks when they travel to face the Buffalo Bills this weekend.

After Mike Onwenu and Greg Van Roten went down in consecutive games with lower-body injuries (and were later placed on injured reserve), the Patriots are turning to fifth-year veteran Ben Brown to enter the starting lineup. Brown, who has been with the team since 2024, has started games previously at center and left guard.

Last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Patriots put Walter Rouse into the game as Van Roten's replacement. Both players, as well as newly-signed vet Matt Pryor, worked at right guard this week in practice, but Brown — smartly — is the choice.

"I would probably anticipate Ben Brown starting out there," Mike Vrabel said after Friday's practice. "I think Walter (Rouse) will have to be ready to go. I think that we will see where we are with Matt Pryor coming over from Arizona, whether we feel like he could potentially help us at the game or be available for the game.

"I think that’s something that we still have to decide here as he works into the communication, the system, going on the road, and then if not, we’ll have to look to elevate somebody potentially."

Brown's Injury Changed Backup Plans This Summer:

Brown has consistently been the Patriots' top interior backup, and even earned a two-year extension last December. But a knee injury in the first preseason game held him out for the remainder of the summer, and forced the team to get external options along the offensive line. After his injury, the Patriots signed Van Roten and swung a trade with the Minnesota Vikings to acquire Rouse.

Feb 5, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots guard Ben Brown (77) talks to media members at the Santa Clara Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brown hasn't started a game this season, and played just 12 snaps in reserve last week. But his versatility on the inside, coupled with him feeling healthy again, should be a good sign for a Patriots offense looking for a spark anyway they can get it.

"Physically, I feel great. I’m ready to roll however that might look," Brown said this week. "It’s just like Coach (Vrabel) always says, 'Prepare every week as a starter regardless of if you’re actually out there or not.' That’s what we are intending, to be ready. And so, whatever is asked upon me, I’ll be ready for whatever."

Brown taking over for Rouse is a smart decision, at least after last week. Rouse, in his first game at right guard in the NFL after switching from tackle, allowed a sack and a quarterback hit. It was a growing process for the 25-year-old, who'll now be the second-in-command at right guard. Pryor, who's played 1,690 career snaps at the position, could also suit up after arriving in New England this week.

How Comfortable Does Brown Feel At RG?

For now, it's Brown — who's looked the part these past two seasons as an extended starter at center and a spot starter at guard. He hasn't played much at right guard at the pro level (he did play a bit at Ole Miss), but doesn't feel like he is completely starting from scratch.

Nov 2, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots center Ben Brown (77) walks out of the player's tunnel before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I feel comfortable at all interior three spots," Brown told Patriots On SI. "Whatever's asked of me, and whatever position that might be — whenever that is — I just want to be ready to do my best for the team."

The Patriots are currently sitting at 1-2 and the offensive side of the ball has been struggling beyond belief. Brown has all the talents to help jumpstart the running game on the right side, and help keep his quarterback upright. Mainly, he just wants to be a helpful player in any form.

"I want to do whatever I can to contribute, however that might look," Brown said. "I just want to be ready for whenever my number’s called upon. Whenever that might be, because you never know in the NFL. It’s long seasons and a lot goes on in it. Best thing I can do for this football team is just be ready whenever my number’s called."

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